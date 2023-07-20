BFNL: Johnston to join Perry at helm of Magpies next season

MATT Johnston is stepping up to join Coby Perry as a co-coach of Maryborough in the Bendigo Football Netball League next year.
Perry is in his first season as senior coach of the Magpies this year, with Johnston his senior assistant.
But the pair will share the senior coaching role next year, with the Magpies having their senior coaching position for 2024 confirmed in July much different to last year when Perry wasn't appointed until the end of November after Rick Andrews stood down.
"I've enjoyed the start of my coaching career and I'm certainly looking forward to continuing that with Matt next year," Perry said on Thursday.
"He has been a fantastic mentor and has that winning experience as well, which is certainly what we need."
While the bulk of Johnston's football in the BFNL has been played at Maryborough, he did have a stint at Strathfieldsaye and played in the Storm's 2014 premiership team.
It continues to be a tough slog on the field for the Magpies, who last won a match on April 17, 2021, and have since lost 40 games in a row.
Although still to breakthrough for that elusive win, the Magpies have been in front in four games at three quarter-time this year, including last week against Kangaroo Flat, but been over-run each time.
Last year the Magpies were unable to get themselves into a position to lead at three quarter-time in any games, with Perry having no doubt just what it would mean to the playing group and club to get the monkey off its back and get a win on the board.
The Magpies will continue the hunt for a drought-breaking win at home on Saturday against Kyneton, which earlier in the week announced it had parted ways with coach Paul Chapman with six rounds remaining.
"We haven't been able to convert those chances we've had to win games yet this year, but when you get that first win it will instill great belief in the group and show that we can play good football for 120 minutes and be in front at the end," said Perry, who now has four games under his belt after a wrist injury delayed the start to his season.
"We're excited for the opportunity at home to get out and have a crack at Kyneton.
"We feel we've been playing some good football within games over the past month without getting on the winner's list.
"The group is staying really positive. We've had four games this year where we've been in front at three quarter-time and haven't converted, but we hadn't been able to get ourselves into that position once last year, so we see that as improvement in our young list.
"We want to add some key players and continue to develop our young players so that when we get ourselves into those winning positions at three quarter-time in the future we can convert the opportunity."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.