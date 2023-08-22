Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Bendigo Bats athletes fly high in cross-country relay battles at Myrniong

August 23 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Archie Reid led the Bendigo Bats charge in the Ekiden relays at St Anne's Winery in Myrniong last weekend. Picture by Daniel Soncin
Archie Reid led the Bendigo Bats charge in the Ekiden relays at St Anne's Winery in Myrniong last weekend. Picture by Daniel Soncin

ATHLETICS Bendigo Region's cross-country teams were in top form again at last Saturday's running of round eight of the XCR series.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.