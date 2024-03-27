Good Friday Appeal funds to be used in Bendigo to help kids' development

Some of the funds from this year's Good Friday Appeal will go to Bendigo Health for the first time in the fundraiser's history.
The money would go to a children's rehab playground, and a paediatric staff scholarship and training program.
Mitchell Morley, 17, was born with cerebral palsy which affected his balance, fine motor skills and coordination.
Since he was four, he has regularly visited physiotherapists and occupational therapists, and has benefited from play equipment at Bendigo Hospital.
Mitchell said while at the hospital's rehab centre, he learnt how to ride a bike and kick a soccer ball - two passions he has continued into his teens.
"The occupational therapist helped out with the pediatrician and the GP doing his stuff for his (Mitchell's) learners, for his licence," his mum Nicole Morley said.
"They helped out with his transition to high school as well, to make sure that it was safe ... and even primary school making sure it was safe."
Ms Morley knows as well as any parent of any peadiatric patient the importance of having resources and staff available.
"Mitchell's early intervention didn't have a physio," she said.
"That's why we had to start using the rehab because physio was the biggest part of his staff, with his balance and his development.
"There's more and more kids these days that need the service."
Money raised by the Good Friday Appeal could help more kids like Mitchell get out of the hospital and on to the bike track.
To donate to the Good Friday Appeal visit goodfridayappeal.com.au/donate.
