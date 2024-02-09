Bendigo Advertiser
Good Friday Appeal to spread funds into Bendigo region for the first time

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated February 9 2024 - 7:09pm, first published 7:04pm
Regional youngsters, including in Bendigo, are set to benefit from funding from the Good Friday Appeal.

The news that the Good Friday Appeal's funds will help support five regional health services for the first time in its long history, is promising news for youngsters in central Victoria.

Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

