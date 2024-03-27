Easter bonanza to rock the city. How will you enjoy the festival in 2024?

An exhibition and sale of locally crafted woodworking products including bowls, pens, boxes, bread boards and a multitude of other items. Made mainly from Australian timbers like redgum, ironbark, grey and yellow box. Various aspects of wood working will be demonstrated including wood lathe, pyrography, wood carving and scroll saw. Our very talented club members will be available and more than willing to chat about the items on display as well provide technical advice on construction. All these items are hand crafted by our members, so every piece is unique and a work of art to use and enjoy. There is something for all the family. The event is taking place all weekend at the Bendigo Trades Hall.

