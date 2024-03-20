All the award winners and photos from the BDCA presentation night

STAR Kangaroo Flat all-rounder Adam Burns had completed a unique double in the Bendigo District Cricket Association.
In what is the genuine epitome of an all-rounder, Burns has won both the BDCA's batting and bowling averages in the first XI.
The 42-year-old, who last weekend took his 600th career first XI wicket for Kangaroo Flat, claimed 31 wickets in the home and away season at an average of just 9.6, while also making 376 runs at an average of 62.6.
Burns' bowling average of just 9.6 is the lowest to win the award since Eaglehawk's Tim Rodda won in 1995-96 with 9.4.
As well as the unique feat of winning both the batting and bowling average in the same season, Burns has the chance to accomplish another unique feat this weekend - playing in a first XI premiership with his son, Riley.
Both Adam and Riley Burns will be part of the Kangaroo Flat side that plays Strathdale-Maristians in this weekend's grand final at the QEO.
The Bill Stephenson Award for the first XI Cricketer of the Year was won by Strathfieldsaye all-rounder Chathura Damith with 20 votes.
Opening bowler and No.4 batsman Damith is only the second Strathfieldsaye player to have won the BDCA Cricketer of the Year alongside Jets' captain Ben Devanny, who won it a decade ago in 2013-14.
It was a big night for Damith, who also took out the champion player award with 1044 points, was selected in the Team of the Year and was also named the player of the tournament for the Sporties Spitfires in their inaugural season in the Goulburn Valley Bush Bash League.
Cricketer of the Year - Chathura Damith (Strathfieldsaye), 20 votes.
Champion player - Chathura Damith (Strathfieldsaye), 1044 points.
Batting average - Adam Burns (Kangaroo Flat), 376 runs @ 62.6.
Bowling average - Adam Burns (Kangaroo Flat), 31 wickets @ 9.6.
Batting aggregate - Kyle Humphrys (Bendigo), 653 runs.
Bowling aggregate - Cameron Taylor (Strathdale), 34 wickets.
Wicket-keeping - Campbell Smith (Kangaroo Flat), 33 dismissals.
Fielding - Matt Newbold (Strathfieldsaye), 13 catches.
Under-21 Player of the Year - James Barri (Strathdale), 531 points.
Under-18 Player of the Year - Xavier Grant (Eaglehawk), 296 points.
Twenty20 player of the Year - Josh Williams (Eaglehawk), 277 points.
Cricketer of the Year - Linc Jacobs (White Hills), 16 votes.
Champion player - Linc Jacobs (White Hills), 764 points.
Batting average - Hugh Behrens (Bendigo United), 303 runs @ 75.5.
Bowling average - Scott Dole (Bendigo), 20 wickets @ 10.5.
Batting aggregate - Mat Christie (Golden Square), 505 runs.
Bowling aggregate - Jamie Bysouth (Golden Square), 38 wickets.
Wicket-keeping - Lachlan Harris (Bendigo United), 19 dismissals.
Fielding - Tom McKinley (Golden Square) - 11 dismissals.
Cricketer of the Year - Jason Abbott (Eaglehawk), 16 votes.
Champion player - Jason Abbott (Eaglehawk), 528 points.
Batting average - Chris Cullen (Strathfieldsaye), 201 runs @ 67.0.
Bowling average - Patrick Stanton (Sandhurst), 18 wickets @ 10.5.
Batting aggregate - Jason Abbott (Eaglehawk), 523 runs.
Bowling aggregate - Michael Rogers (Maiden Gully Marist), 22 wickets.
Wicket-keeping award - Brent Anstee (Strathdale), 13 dismissals.
Fielding award - Reece Yarwood (Sandhurst), 11 dismissals.
Champion player - Harry Purcell (Strathdale), 532 points.
Batting average - Lachlan McKay (Kangaroo Flat), 291 runs @ 145.5.
Bowling average - Ovee Bhuyan (White Hills), 15 wickets @ 12.3.
Batting aggregate - Marty Harris (Strathfieldsaye), 366 runs.
Bowling aggregate - Ovee Bhuyan (White Hills), 15 wickets.
Wicket-keeping - Lewis Ritchie (Strathdale), 12 dismissals.
Fielding award - Liam Rielley (Kangaroo Flat), 11 dismissals.
First XI champion player - Kate Shallard (Sandhurst), 868 points.
Second XI champion player - Milly Shaw (Maiden Gully), 401 points.
First XI batting aggregate - Tammy Norquay (Golden Square), 578 runs @ 96.3.
First XI bowling aggregate - Kate Shallard (Sandhurst), 18 wickets @ 7.5.
First XI wicket-keeping - Karmel McClure (Golden Square), 12 dismissals.
First XI fielding - Kate Shallard (Sandhurst), 12 dismissals.
Second XI batting aggregate - Milly Shaw (Maiden Gully Marist), 336 runs @ 112.0.
Second XI bowling aggregate - Katelyn Jackson (Golden Square), 8 wickets @ 15.2.
Second XI wicket-keeping award - Zoe Tucker (California Gully), 8 dismissals.
Second XI fielding award - Jasmine Burzacott (California Gully), 4 dismissals.
Jim Styles under-18 player - Harvey White (Eaglehawk).
Representative player - Kyle Humphrys.
Personality of the Year - Glenn Cole.
Challenge Cup - Bendigo United.
Champion club - Strathdale-Maristians.
Spirit of Cricket - Eaglehawk.
FIRST XI
1. Brayden Stepien (WH)
588 runs @ 45.2
2. Ryan Grundy (HN)
495 runs @ 38.0
3. Kyle Humphrys (Bgo)
653 runs @ 45.6
24 wickets @ 22.8
4. Grant Waldron (SM)
513 runs @ 57.0
5. James Barri (SM)
486 runs @ 48.6
6. Angus Chisholm (Eh)
478 runs @ 47.8
7. Chathura Damith (S'saye)
30 wickets @ 14.2
579 runs @ 52.6
8. Campbell Smith (KF)
33 dismissals
163 runs @ 16.3
9. Cameron Taylor (SM)
34 wickets @ 18.8
363 runs @ 30.2
10. Adam Burns (KF)
31 wickets @ 9.7
376 runs @ 62.6
11. Dylan Klemm (KF)
30 wickets @ 16.1
336 runs @ 28.0
12. Sam Johnston (SM)
29 wickets @ 15.6
163 runs + 27.1
Paul Martin (umpire)
WOMEN'S
1. Tammy Norquay (GS)
578 runs @ 96.3
9 wickets @ 8.7
2. Kate Shallard (Sand)
553 runs @ 79.0
18 wickets @ 7.5
3. Sarah Mannes (GS)
406 runs @ 40.6
17 wickets 6.8
4. Letesha Bawden (WH)
366 runs @ 28.1
10 wickets @ 13.0
5. Sarah Perry (GS)
326 runs
4 wickets @ 2.0
6. Maree Pearce (Sand)
245 runs @ 61.2
15 wickets @ 9.4
7. Shelby Giorlando (SM)
226 runs @ 28.2
8. Karmel McClure (GS)
12 dismissals
49 runs @ 12.2
9. Holly Ryan (Bgo)
16 wickets @ 6.2
50 runs @ 7.1
10. Bella Eddy (SM)
16 wickets @ 10.7
143 runs @ 23.8
11. Zoe Ross (Bgo)
11 wickets @ 6.2
78 runs @ 15.6
12. Megan Baird (GS)
11 wickets @ 6.4
Sarah Mannes (coach)
