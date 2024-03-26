Bendigo tourism in good spot as state spending highest in years

About $1.8 billion was spent in the Goldfields in 2023, with the state government celebrating a record year of tourism spending across the state.
"A new record high" of $37.8 billion was spent in Victoria in 2023, with spending $5.4 billion higher than 2019 levels.
The $1.8 billion spent in the Goldfields was a 32 per cent increase on 2019 levels.
Minister for Tourism Steve Dimopoulos said people were coming "from across the globe" to see what the state offered.
"From culture to sport and music, we're investing in the tourism industry so it can continue to grow and thrive, supporting thousands of jobs and businesses across the state," he said.
People spending big money had hotel and tourism operators in good spirits about the months and years ahead.
David Cook-Doulton, who has owned Hotel Earnest for about three years, said there was confidence in the region.
"There's an incredible opportunity for people to come here and really develop the area," he said.
"I think people are seeing that this region has great opportunities and I think we've got a very wonderful 20 years ahead of us in terms of developing this region."
Hotel Ernest was housed in the oldest band in Bendigo, build in 1864.
Mr Cook-Doulton also owned Ballarat hotel Hotel Vera, with partner Martin Shew.
He said the pair were proud to have activated historic buildings in Ballarat and Bendigo.
The Bendigo Art Gallery Paris: Impressions of Life 1880-1925 exhibition and a range of food offerings were making March a popular time for bookings in Bendigo.
"We get a great clientele from the gallery and I'd say the two biggest drivers of guests into our hotels would be the gallery and then I think gourmet and food experiences," he said.
"We are very collaborative with the gallery, with other businesses also in regards to food and hospitality. So I think definitely that's where we get guests."
An exciting addition to Hotel Ernest was set to be the new Terrae restaurant, a collaboration between Mr Cook-Doulton, Mr Shew and former Gold Mines Hotel chef Tim Foster.
The new restaurant was the owner's "duty to Bendigo", Mr Cook-Doulton said.
"It's what Bendigo deserves," he said.
"When you've got a landmark building in these towns, you are a custodian of it, and I think what you need to do is do everything in your power to protect the building and to optimise the building.
"And if it is a landmark building like Earnest, you've got a duty to actually make it work for the city."
The opening of the restaurant had been delayed as the owners finish renovations of the heritage building.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.