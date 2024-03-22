Musical coup as Australia's best pianist performs with Bendigo orchestra

Bendigo music lovers will have the rare treat of hearing one of Australia's most renowned and awarded pianists play live in the regional city.
Tamara-Anna Cislowska will perform with the Bendigo Symphony Orchestra in its first of four concerts for the 2024 season on Sunday, March 24.
The Sun Music concert will see Ms Cislowska as the soloist on Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1, Op. 23 in B-flat minor.
It's a piece close to Ms Cislowska's heart as she first played it when she was eight years-old.
"I played it in the Domain in Sydney in front of 15,000 people and my mother made me wear a Polish costume for it," she said.
Since then, Ms Cislowska has performed and recorded both in Australia and internationally.
She has earned prizes in London, Italy and Greece and toured Japan and the USA as cultural ambassador for Australia.
Her accolades include ABC Young Performer of the Year, the Freedman Fellowship, an Art Music Award for 'Performance of the Year' (ACT) and the 2015 ARIA award for 'Best Classical Album'.
Ms Cislowska has performed recitals at London's Purcell Room, the Kleine Zaal of the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, and New York's Frick Collection, and as soloist with the London Philharmonic, Puerto Rico Symphony, Australian Chamber Orchestra, and all major Australasian symphony orchestras.
With nearly eight million streams on Spotify and ten ARIA no.1 albums for ABC Classics, Deutsche Grammophon and Naxos, Ms Cislowska is undoubtedly one of Australia's most globally recognised pianists in classical music today.
Her performance in Bendigo has come about after a chance meeting with BSO artistic director Luke Severn.
"I met him at one of my concerts in Melbourne and a number of other times since and we got on well," Ms Cislowska said.
One thing led to another and the pianist found herself being invited to play in Bendigo for the first time.
"I'm actually blown away by the beautiful historic buildings and you can feel the gold (history)," she said.
BSO's Nigel McGuckian said it was a coup to have someone of Ms Cislowska's stature perform with the Bendigo orchestra.
He said having arguably Australia's greatest pianist perform with the BSO was a great moment.
"It shows that musicians who are making a treechange from Melbourne but still want to perform with an orchestra, they have the capacity to do that in Bendigo," he said.
Sunday's concert will also feature Beethoven's Symphony No 5, Op. 67 and Peter Sculthorpe's Sun Music III.
More than 700 tickets have already been sold for the concert at Ulumbarra Theatre which starts at 2.30pm.
To book, visit gotix.com.au
