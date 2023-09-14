When the Bendigo Symphony Orchestra (BSO) next takes to the stage on September 17, it will be accompanied by a $60,000 investment in a professional set of orchestra chairs and music stands.
The donation has been made possible due to the support of the Ulumbarra Foundation and the McKern Family. It has allowed the orchestra to have access to a number of accessories, including a range of adjustable orchestra chairs, double bass chairs, percussion chairs and a conductor's chair.
Ulumbarra Foundation chair Carolyn Stanford said the foundation was proud to support BSO.
"The joint efforts of the Foundation and McKern family have enabled the orchestra to not only maintain but also enhance its presence in Bendigo's cultural landscape," Ms Stanford said.
"BSO's performances at both The Capital and Ulumbarra Theatre have been nothing short of spectacular.
"This equipment purchase further supports the orchestra's growth and aligns with the foundation's purpose to benefit the development and delivery of performing arts at Bendigo's unique arts venues."
Speaking on behalf of the McKern family, Michael McKern said it was important to support arts and culture in Greater Bendigo and the BSO's continual success.
"Investing in the arts is investing in the soul of our community," he said.
"Supporting local talent and organisations like BSO ensures that they can flourish and continue to contribute to our cultural richness."
The new items will be housed at Ulumbarra Theatre, courtesy of BSO's Performance Partnership with Bendigo Venues & Events (BV&E).
It means they will be available for use by the wider community.
BSO president Nigel McGuckian said he was excited and appreciative of the BSO's partnership with BV&E.
"This collaboration not only gives our musicians world class venues to perform in but this new professional equipment has a home at Ulumbarra Theatre, making it accessible to other community groups when they perform there," Mr McGuckian said.
"The BSO is excited to continue sharing the magic of orchestral music with Bendigo's vibrant community."
BSO continues to thrive, attracting record-breaking audiences during its 2023 season.
BSO's third concert of the season, Scheherazade, is scheduled for Sunday, September 17, has attracted a lot of interest with tickets fast selling out.
