Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo Symphony Orchestra to play another sold out concert

DC
By David Chapman
Updated September 9 2022 - 4:50am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Symphony Orchestra, with an expanded strings section, will perform to an expected full house at The Capital theatre on Sunday. Picture by Darren Howe.

Bendigo Symphony Orchestra is on track for another sell-out concert this Sunday with its Tchaikovsky/Rachmaninov performance at The Capital theatre.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.