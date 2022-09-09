Bendigo Symphony Orchestra is on track for another sell-out concert this Sunday with its Tchaikovsky/Rachmaninov performance at The Capital theatre.
Of the 480 tickets available, only 40 remained to be sold with three days to go.
This Sunday, the BSO will perform Tchaikovsky's Nocturne in D minor, Op 19 with Beth Penington on cello.
Pianist Adam McMillan will tackle the daunting challenge of Rachmaninov's intense Piano Concerto No.3 in D minor, Op 30,
Also on the bill is Tchaikovsky's awe-inspiring Symphony No.5 in E minor, Op 64.
BSO member Nigel McGuckian said Tchaikovsky's fifth was one of the great symphonies to play.
"And the Rachmaninov piece is basically a piano going nuts the whole time with an orchestra in the background trying to keep up," Mr McGuckian said.
Rachmaninov's Piano Concerto No.3 in D minor was used in the 1996 film Shine, based on the life of pianist David Helfgott.
Pianist Adam McMillan performs regularly as a recitalist, chamber musician, and concerto soloist.
From 2018-2019, he was a scholarship recipient at Melba Opera Trust.
He has received awards including first prize in the MRC Great Romantics Competition, the Musica Viva Chamber Music Prize and first prize in the Queensland Piano Competition. His performances have been broadcast on ABC Classic FM, 3MBS, and 4MBS.
Mr McGuckian said the BSO had added more strings to its line-up seeing it grow into a full symphony orchestra.
"We've recruited a few medical students," he said.
"The music attracts them. People want to play in Tchaikovsky's fifth and it will be similar at the end of the year for Beethoven's ninth.
"We've now got eight first violins and 10 seconds, six violas, seven cellos and five double bass. The brass section has also expanded.
"Trying to fit them all on The Capital stage is going to be interesting."
Tickets for this concert are available online at GOTIX.COM.AU or by calling 54346100.
