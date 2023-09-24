DISAPPOINTMENT tinged with pride is how Sandhurst co-coach Ashley Connick summed up his emotions in the aftermath of Saturday's BFNL grand final loss to Golden Square.
The Dragons were on the wrong end of a grand final result that in the annals of BFNL history will go down as a classic as Golden Square withstood a flurry of Sandhurst forward 50 entries over the final 10 minutes to win 10.11 (71) to 9.11 (65) at the QEO.
Having trailed by 17 points early in the third quarter the Dragons fought their way back to a four-point lead at three quarter-time and had the momentum.
But with the game on the line in the final term it was the Bulldogs who executed better in their front half, kicking 4.2 - three of those goals off the boot of Liam Barrett - to the Dragons' 2.4.
"The message after the game to the group is we are incredibly proud... a couple of small moments and the result could have been different," Connick said.
"We are a young side (10 of Saturday's team was aged 21 or under) and they are all really disappointed; when you chase premierships you've got to set yourself up for a bit of disappointment and that's what we got today.
"We'll stick together, suck it up and go again."
Trailing by eight points at the 21-minute mark of the final term, over the final 10 minutes the Dragons generated a number of scoring opportunities inside their 50 that went begging - most notably a pair of set-shot behinds to Archer Day-Wicks (the first after taking the mark of the day; the second from hard up against the boundary line), a snap from 25m by Andrew Collins that went out on the full; and Day-Wicks opting to attempt to pass off to team-mate Sam Conforti instead of having a shot from 40m that could have levelled the scores at the 26-minute mark.
And no doubt Golden Square players and supporters would have had their hearts in their mouths at the 28-minute mark clinging to their six-point lead when Conforti - one of the best players on the ground - with his lethal left foot launched from 60m, but the ball went out of bounds.
"We didn't play a very good first half, but weren't too far away (trailed by 11 points)," Connick said.
"Then to hit the front and just have a couple of half chances that didn't go our way... had we been able to kick that next goal (during the last quarter) to go eight or nine points up it gives you a real lift.
"But to Golden Square's credit, they were able to go down their end and take their chances.
"Golden Square are worthy premiers, but in a grand final decided by six points, it's the little moments."
The Dragons had earlier led the game by one point at quarter-time after absorbing an early Golden Square ambush.
The Bulldogs led 2.4 to 0.0 after 12 minutes, but the Dragons responded with three goals in a row through Matt Thornton, Jake McLean and Andrew Collins to lead 3.1 to 2.6 at the first break.
"Our boys are resilient and to fight back the way they did after Golden Square's start... I'm sure neutral observers enjoyed it," Connick said.
"We're obviously disappointed with the final result, but our reserves won and we had a couple of netball teams win, so we'll make sure we celebrate what they have achieved and, hopefully, it drives the group.
"There are no guarantees you get back here, but we will certainly be doing everything in our power to do so."
The AFL Victoria Medal was awarded to hard-running Sandhurst midfielder Noah Walsh (28 possessions).
"Noah was really good for us and out of today is we know we have 22 guys who are all capable of contributing in a grand final," Connick said.
"Our boys can hold their heads up high."
In what was his final game after more than 250 with Sandhurst, Thornton was the Dragons' leading goalkicker with three, kicking one in the first term and two in the third.
"Bear was really good today; he is a legend of this club and very much loved," Connick said.
"We'll miss him, but he won't be lost to us and will still be around the place... you certainly can't replace people like that."
While defeated at the final hurdle, it has been a significant jump for the Dragons in 2023, rising from fifth last year to beaten grand finalists by a goal 12 months later.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.