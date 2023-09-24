Trailing by eight points at the 21-minute mark of the final term, over the final 10 minutes the Dragons generated a number of scoring opportunities inside their 50 that went begging - most notably a pair of set-shot behinds to Archer Day-Wicks (the first after taking the mark of the day; the second from hard up against the boundary line), a snap from 25m by Andrew Collins that went out on the full; and Day-Wicks opting to attempt to pass off to team-mate Sam Conforti instead of having a shot from 40m that could have levelled the scores at the 26-minute mark.

