Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Jets' all-rounder Damith crowned BDCA Cricketer of the Year

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated March 20 2024 - 10:06pm, first published 9:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strathfieldsaye's Chathura Damith after winning the BDCA Cricketer of the Year tonight. Picture by Luke West
Strathfieldsaye's Chathura Damith after winning the BDCA Cricketer of the Year tonight. Picture by Luke West

STRATHFIELDSAYE'S Chathura Damith has become just the second Jets' player to win the Bendigo District Cricket Association's Cricketer of the Year Award.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.