Bat or ball, Burns still getting the job done for Roos at age 42

KANGAROO Flat's Adam Burns has created countless headlines over his Bendigo District Cricket Association career for his deeds with the ball.
When you've got over 550 first XI wickets to your name there have been many, many big days out with the ball for Burns.
But on Saturday it was Burns' heroics with the bat that elevated him into the round nine BDCA headlines for a script that essentially read:
* Burns puts his hand up on day one to be Kangaroo Flat night watchman after the Roos bowl Strathdale-Maristians out for 215;
* Burns is required to play role of night watchman after Roos lose opener Daniel Barber late on day one and goes to stumps 10 n.o.;
* Burns watches on as Kangaroo Flat wickets tumble in the first two hours of day two, with the Roos losing 6-39 to slump to 7-58 against the BDCA's undefeated ladder-leader;
* With his side staring down the barrel night watchman Burns bats the entire second day, scores an unbeaten century and puts on unbroken 161-run partnership with team-mate Brent Hamblin to steer Roos to remarkable against-the-odds win.
Fair to say, though, Burns would be one of the most accomplished "night watchmen" in the history of the BDCA given when he headed to the crease late on day one with Kangaroo Flat 1-9 he did so with seven centuries to his name.
That's now eight tons after his night watchman innings ended with a knock of 108 n.o. as the Roos became the first team this season to beat Strathdale-Maristians with their three-wicket win.
"I've been padded up a few times before to do it (night watchman), but hadn't had to, so it fell into place this time where I had to go out there," Burns said this week.
"There was about six overs to go when I went out there on the first day and had to face 15 to 20 balls and then start again last Saturday."
Burns showed remarkable concentration and determination to bat through Saturday's entire day two, which lasted 83.4 overs and finished just before 6pm after starting at 1pm.
So what was going through Burns' mind just before 3pm when the Roos were 7-68 and still 158 runs from their target as Hamblin joined him at the Dower Park wicket?
"It was a similar message to whenever we bat together regardless of the situation and that is just keep things simple," Burns said.
"When Hammer came out to bat the ball was still doing a fair bit... Sam Johnston was getting the ball to go both ways and was awesome in his first couple of spells, so it was just about keeping a nice tight technique and just getting through until the ball stopped doing as much as it was.
"Basically, we just broke it down into blocks of 10 runs and once we got to about 120 we started to get that belief that we could chase it down if we batted out the time."
The pair timed the run-chase near perfectly, with Burns hitting the winning runs with a boundary off Johnston with eight balls left in the day.
Now aged 42, Burns continues to perform at a high level for the Roos this season.
Not only did he again show his capability with the bat last week, but he is also the BDCA's leading wicket-taker after nine rounds with 26 and will next month embark on his 18th trip to Melbourne Country Week.
"I still love the game and that obviously helps," Burns said.
"And having that layer of success last year (the Roos won the premiership) made me as hungry as ever to still try to contribute where I can.
"Obviously, over the years you've got to adjust how you go about it. I'm not as quick between wickets any more or not bowling as the pace once I was, but it's just about finding a way to keep competing."
Burns and the Roos will be back in action in round 10 of the BDCA starting this Saturday against Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.