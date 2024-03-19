Strikers 23-and-under embrace tough test against VNL powerhouse

BENDIGO Strikers 23-and-under coach Jayden Cowling is expecting Wednesday night's round three clash against City West Falcons to be a 'great experience' for his players as they continue to find their feet in the VNL.
The Falcons will provide a sturdy test for the VNL newcomers, having long been a powerhouse of the state's premier netball competition, including at under-age level.
They were runners-up behind Melbourne University Lightning in last season's 19-and-under season and were premiers in 2022.
The Falcons will enter their clash against the Strikers on the rebound, after losing 55-42 against Hawks (1-0-1) last week.
It followed a nail-biting two-goal victory over Boroondara Express in the opening round.
After a round one loss to the Southern Saints, the Strikers came close to opening their account, falling four goals short of fellow new team the Gippsland Stars.
Cowling is viewing a showdown against one of the competition's perennial forces as a tremendous learning opportunity for his young playing group, many of whom are playing in the first VNL season, and have just two games of experience under their belts.
"It's going to be tough. City West Falcons are the benchmark of VNL and have been for a very long time," he said.
"It is a great experience for us to go up against Falcons. They are well coached and have been well-drilled for a number of years.
"These girls we have in Bendigo are going to get a real taste of it.
"We just need to keep stepping up to the challenge and make sure we are bringing that next level of netball, which we have shown in glimpses over the last couple of weeks.
"Continuing to find that patch of consistency and that higher level of pressure that the Falcons are going to give us for a full 60 minutes tomorrow night (Wednesday) will be a challenge."
Cowling, who is coaching his first season at VNL level, praised his players ability to take on any lessons learned from their first two defeats and to respond positively.
"The girls did train well on Sunday and did rebound from a disappointing loss last week," he said.
"We'll give it a good crack.
"Making the most of what opportunities we do get will be a key.
"If you win ball, you can't hand it straight back, especially to a side like Falcons.
"We'll be stressing the need to execute our centre passes and whatever turnovers we get.
"We did a bit of video analysis on Sunday night, to look at some things we can fix on the court. I think that will help.
"But we will go into the game knowing we will learn lots from it whether it's a win or loss."
Cowling said the Strikers would enter the match with a clean bill of health and a full squad.
Encouragingly, the Strikers - led by Golden Square's Mia McCrann-Peters and Kangaroo Flat's Chloe Langley - produced their best netball for the game in the final quarter against the Stars.
McCrann-Peters shot 10 goals and Langley eight as the Strikers outscored their rivals 18-14 to bridge the margin to four goals by game's end.
The Strikers-Falcons clash will start at 7pm on court seven at the State Netball Centre.
We just need to keep stepping up to the challenge and make sure we are bringing that next level of netball, which we have shown in glimpses over the last couple of weeks- Jayden Cowling
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.