Gallery: community gathers as multicultural lunch offers a delicious menu

Karen recipes mixed with local tucker as more than 50 people crammed into Long Gully Neighbourhood Centre for a community lunch on March 13.
Centre co-ordinator Kerry Parry said it was as if the room got smaller with so many people turning out for the lunch.
A series of cooking classes in the lead-up saw members of the Karen community introduce their cultural recipes to other cooks in the Long Gully class.
"It was a way to everyone could enjoy each other's company and share a bit of each other's culture," Ms Parry said.
"It was the best day. It was all about the food and laughter and there was plenty of that. It was lovely."
Ingredients for the feast came from Foodshare and the centre's community garden with more cooking classes and lunches planned to further strengthen multicultural ties.
The Long Gully centre is recognising Harmony Week this week with Karen Lady House catering for a lunch and a Karen interpreter also helping break down some language barriers.
