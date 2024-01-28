Bendigo Advertiser
Karen woman opens restaurant in CBD after expanding catering business

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated February 1 2024 - 3:46pm, first published January 29 2024 - 5:30am
Paw Kee has opened a new restaurant at Queen Street's Centreway Arcade. Picture by Darren Howe
You may have noticed the smell of Karen food wafting through the Centreway Arcade between Queen Street and Hargreaves Mall around lunch time.

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

