Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Community garden brings cultures together for a feast in Long Gully

DC
By David Chapman
Updated March 12 2024 - 1:15pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Volunteer Paul Pitcher at work in the Long Gully Community Garden. Picture by Darren Howe
Volunteer Paul Pitcher at work in the Long Gully Community Garden. Picture by Darren Howe

The fruits - and vegetables - of labour from tending the Long Gully Community Garden will be put on show at a luncheon for about 50 people, showcasing the best of Karen cooking and some Australian recipes as well.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.