It's festival season in Bendigo and we're on the case

Happy St Patricks Day!
There will be a few of you. I'm sure, celebrating all things Irish today around Bendigo.
Autumn in the city is a great time to be here - or visit.
When I asked a friend recently what they were doing for Easter they said: "Staying here, there's so much to do at Easter."
Yes, it's festival season.
Our journalist Lucy Williams and photographer Darren Howe had a great time yesterday covering the 51st edition of the Eaglehawk Dahlia and Arts Festival.
It's such a great day out - a parade and plenty of street party atmosphere.
Bendigo's first hosting of Meatstock - a feast for lovers of all thing meat - will be the destination of Jonathan Magrath today. Thousands were expected to taste-test their way through the site in its two-day run.
Last night our crew bopped along to Rosalind Park for the Pride disco. It's the first week of a two-week festival and we're right on it.
On Friday night we were at the SES trivia fundraiser. What's your special subject?
Photographer Enzo Tomasiello grabbed some video walk throughs of exhibitions at Dudley House and at the new Paris extravaganza at the renowned Bendigo Art Gallery with journalist Georgina Sebar.
If you're looking for something to do today, check them out, or head to the sustainability festival or one of the St Paddy's Day events in the city.
The next few weeks Bendigo just rocks - art, music, food, fun - culminating in the Easter festival.
And the Bendigo Advertiser team will be out, covering it all. Come on the journey with us.
Have a great week
Juanita Greville, Editor
