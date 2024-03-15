Dragons need your legs: will you help them parade at Easter festival?

Dragons might be a mix of many animals but they need human legs if they are to march through Bendigo.
The Bendigo Chinese Association is looking for exactly that as the countdown continues to the Easter Festival.
Showpiece dragon Dai Gum Loong needs 130 pairs of legs association, president Doug Lougoon says.
"That's basically two people per pole," he said.
"That's for safety but also so that it is enjoyable as well. You don't want people stuck under there if they need a break."
Dragons are made up of nine animals, according to folklore China's cultural past.
They are covered in scales because one jumped the "dragon's gate" and transformed into a golden dragon.
The supernatural beings also have the head of a camel, the eyes of a rabbit, the horns of a stag, the neck of a snake, the belly of a frog, paws of a tiger, claws of a hawk and the ears of a cow.
"Interestingly enough, dragons are the only mythical animals on the Chinese zodiac," Mr Lougoon said.
The association is also looking for volunteers for other roles over the Easter long weekend.
For more information visit www.goldendragonmuseum.org/registration
