What's on: Meatstock to rock Bendigo and Dahlia Arts Festival

March is a bumper month for events in Bendigo, with plenty happening for the whole family to enjoy. Here's your comprehensive guide.
Meatstock
For the first time in its history, Meatstock will be coming to Bendigo to show off the best barbequing and cooking techniques to hundreds of people. Everything from pan-fried steaks to smoked ribs will be on offer for foodies. While those interested and eating their fill, others can enjoy any of the number of live music acts taking to the stage during the event. When: Saturday and Sunday, March 16-17. Where: Bendigo Showgrounds. Tickets for Saturday start at $74.50 while Sunday's tickets start at $56.50.
Span walk
The Bendigo suicide prevention awareness network will be walking to remember loved ones lost to suicide. Those who wish to attend in support of the families who are struggling are welcome to do so. The walk will be for approximately two kilometres starting at 10:50am and finishing with a sausage sizzle at noon. There will also be a butterfly remembrance ceremony. When: Sunday, March 17. Where: Dai Gum San Chinese Precinct, 1-11 Bridge Street.
Eaglehawk and Bendigo's Brass Bands concert
Two local brass bands are putting on a last show before they head off to perform at the national championships later this year. The concert will include a raffle with locally made products as prizes. Tickets are $20 for adults while children under 12 have tickets available for $10. When: Sunday, March 17 at 2pm. Where: St Paul's Cathedral, Myers Street.
Dahlia & Arts Festival
The 2024 Dahlia & Arts Festival will transform the Borough into a place of lights and fun. Organized by Eaglehawk Festivals Inc. there is a promise of a vibrant and family-friendly experience. Featuring EUFS Gala Parade on Saturday, March 16th 12.30pm which will be followed by a family-friendly event in the Canterbury Gardens Family Fun Day on Sunday, March 17
Pridefest Rosalind Park day
Celebrate Pride in the iconic Rosalind Park with live musicians, drag acts, face painting, games and the annual Thorne Harbour Health Dog Show. Bring a picnic and hang out with your rainbow family in the sun. The event is open to all. When: Saturday, March 16. Where: Rosalind Park, Bendigo
After partying all day, Disco Queer is the cherry on top! - A night of dancing under the stars with some of our favourite DJs and performance artists. This is an All Ages Event. When: March 16. Where: Rosalind Park
Pride Bendigo will also be hosting an opening night on March 15 where A drag artist will be rocking the night away for all to enjoy. Bendigo's rainbow family are invited to celebrate being authentically themselves and the city with a dance and a show. When: March 15. Where: Babylon Lounge & Garden Bar, 94 Pall Mall, Bendigo.
Nell Campbell (Little Nell) has appeared in everything from Pink Floyd The Wall to Bergerac, but she's undoubtedly best known for originating the role of Columbia on stage in The Rocky Horror Show and film adaptation. Celebrating 50 years of Rocky Horror, Nell will be joined by Bendigo Pride Festival's director John Richards for a conversation about her life and career and how she took London and New York by storm. When: March 17. Where: 128 McCrae St, Bendigo. Tickets for the event are $30 each.
Join historian Wayne Murdock, author of Kamp Melbourne in the 1920s and 30s and The mystery of the handsome man, on a guided tour through Bendigo's queer history. Open for anyone who wishes to learn the history LGBTQIA+ have played in making Bendigo and the region what it is. When: March 17. Where: Bendigo Town Hall, 189-193 Hargreaves St. Tickets are $10 each.
The BQFF International Short Film Competition brings the world's best queer shorts to Bendigo with two programs of cinematic delights - Drama & Narrative Comedy and Documentary & Stories From Life. The Winner of the BQFF Short Film Award will be announced at the end of the second session. When: March 17 Where: 128 McCrae St, Bendigo. Tickets are $20 each.
Sustainability Festival
The Bendigo sustainability festival is celebrating its 10th annual shindig this year, and everyone is invited to the sustainable garden party. Attendees will have the chance to purchase, learn and explore many new and creative ways to live. You can then implement them into your everyday life at home and at work. Entry is by gold coin donation with the event being headlined by special guest speaker Craig Reucassel. When: March 16, 10:30am to 3pm Where: The Garden of the Future, White Hills.
Bendigo model railroaders exhibition
The Bendigo model railroaders are hosting a model railway exhibition during Easter for any and all interested patrons to have a look at the unique hobby. There will be model train trading shops alongside 13 operational layouts and a U-drive tram for children. The event will be held over two days with adult tickets for $10, children for $5 and family tickets on sale for $20. When: March 30 to 31. Where: Bendigo Baptist Church convention centre, 757 McIvor Highway.
Elmo's Circus Dream
Elmo and all your Sesame Street favourites have announced their 2024 tour dates and they are heading to regional Victoria! First stop is Shepparton before heading to Echuca, Wangaratta, Albury, Bairnsdale, Sale, Traralgon, Wonthaggi, Ballarat, Hamilton, Horsham, Mildura and Bendigo. It all begins with Elmo's enchanting bedtime story about the circus. As Elmo falls asleep, he is magically transported to his dreamtime circus where he is warmly greeted by his friends Abby, Cookie Monster, Grover, Bert, and Ernie. The show bursts into high energy as the talented cast sings and dances to the iconic Sesame Street theme song, but with a twist -they are embarking on an exciting adventure to the circus. It is a must-see for Bendigo fans. When: April 12 and 13 with multiple shows on those dates. Where: Bendigo's Capital Theatre.
The Social's St Patrick Day's party
Top of the mornin' to ya and come on down to The Social in the heart of Bendigo to enjoy the craic this St Patrick's Day. Irish Rose will be playing live followed DJ Patrick on the decks. When: March 17. Where: The Social 100-102 Pall Mall, Bendigo
