Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

What's on: Meatstock to rock Bendigo and Dahlia Arts Festival

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated March 14 2024 - 5:00pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meatstock is heading to Bendigo for the first time. Picture supplied.
Meatstock is heading to Bendigo for the first time. Picture supplied.

March is a bumper month for events in Bendigo, with plenty happening for the whole family to enjoy. Here's your comprehensive guide. Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events. Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place and FREE to read. Advertisements that are emailed to the Bendigo Advertiser will also be placed in Saturday's Weekender as well as being listed online. To submit a notice or for more information, please contact: Email: addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone 5434 4470

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.