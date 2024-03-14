What's on: Meatstock to rock Bendigo and Dahlia Arts Festival

Elmo and all your Sesame Street favourites have announced their 2024 tour dates and they are heading to regional Victoria! First stop is Shepparton before heading to Echuca, Wangaratta, Albury, Bairnsdale, Sale, Traralgon, Wonthaggi, Ballarat, Hamilton, Horsham, Mildura and Bendigo. It all begins with Elmo's enchanting bedtime story about the circus. As Elmo falls asleep, he is magically transported to his dreamtime circus where he is warmly greeted by his friends Abby, Cookie Monster, Grover, Bert, and Ernie. The show bursts into high energy as the talented cast sings and dances to the iconic Sesame Street theme song, but with a twist -they are embarking on an exciting adventure to the circus. It is a must-see for Bendigo fans. When: April 12 and 13 with multiple shows on those dates. Where: Bendigo's Capital Theatre.

