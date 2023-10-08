Close calls in North Bendigo's netball awards

THERE were some closely-fought finishes in North Bendigo's netball fairest and best awards for the 2023 season.
In A-grade, Jess Hinrichsen was adjudged the number one player for a team which marked seven wins and ended the premiership race in sixth place.
Runner-up for the A-grade award was Genevieve McColl.
It was a superb run by the A-reserve team which made its way to the preliminary final.
Although beaten by Huntly, there was plenty for the Bulldogs' players, coaching staff and supporters to be proud about.
In a dramatic finish to the vote count it was Phoebe Bett who led after the final card was called.
Runner-up was Tyesha Rainsbury, who was adjudged best in the finals series.
The B-grade fairest and best award was presented to Stephanie Amadei as Olivia Boef was runner-up.
North Bendigo also capped a great run in B-reserve to reach the preliminary final where Elmore beat the red, white and blue.
A superb season by Lauren Bell was capped by winning the fairest and best award and also named the team's player of the finals series.
Runner-up was Morgan O'Meara.
Fairest and best for the 17-under team was Amber Goodman, while Ava Scott was runner-up.
The coaches award was presented to Charlize Clark.
In the 15-under awards it was Elyssa Amor-Atkinson who led the fairest and best votes tally as Bianca Rossen was runner-up.
Ebony Lefevre was presented with the coaches award.
The Webb family has had a long association with the club and in 2023 it was Lily Webb who earned the 13-under netball team's fairest and best award.
Runner-up was Ivy Roe.
Coaches award was presented to Faith Johnson.
Medals were presented to primary team members Charlotte Craig, Madison Fitzgerald, Meah Gibbons, Kacie Hibbins, Darci Kinder, Skye McMahon, Matilda O'Sullivan, and Eleanor Wilson.
