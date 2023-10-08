Bendigo Advertiser
Close calls in North Bendigo's netball awards

By Nathan Dole
Updated October 9 2023 - 1:17pm, first published 9:30am
A standout in defence for North Bendigo during the 2023 HDFNL season, Jess Hinrichsen claimed the Bulldogs' top netball award.
THERE were some closely-fought finishes in North Bendigo's netball fairest and best awards for the 2023 season.

