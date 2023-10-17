Bendigo Advertiser
North Bendigo coaching team aiming to capitalise on momentum from strong finish to 2023 HDFNL netball season

By Kieran Iles
Updated October 17 2023 - 12:33pm, first published 12:32pm
North Bendigo netball leaders Kristie Alford, Liz Taylor, Kiralee Kinder, Stacee Kingdon, and Bobbie Simpson are eagerly looking to a bright future for the Bulldogs. Picture by Kieran Iles
North Bendigo netball leaders Kristie Alford, Liz Taylor, Kiralee Kinder, Stacee Kingdon, and Bobbie Simpson are eagerly looking to a bright future for the Bulldogs. Picture by Kieran Iles

NORTH Bendigo has unveiled the leadership team it hopes can guide the club to renewed Heathcote District league netball success.

