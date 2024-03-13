Bonjour Bendigo: art gallery's exhibition inspires French tourism campaign

Restaurants, shops and theatres are taking inspiration from striped shirts, red berets and everything else that gives a nod to France as part of the City of Bendigo's latest tourism campaign.
Bonjour Bendigo runs from Saturday, 16 March until Sunday 14 July.
The festival takes inspiration from the Bendigo Art Gallery's Paris: Impression of Life 1880-1925 exhibition, which will be open for the duration of the campaign.
"I like to call Victoria the new France," said Nicolas Thomas, who works front of house at Alium Dining.
"Some people think it's a big statement but I think it's pretty accurate."
Mr Thomas is originally from Brittany in northern France, but has lived in Australia for 13 years.
Last year, he became an Australian citizen.
"Bonjour Bendigo is the opportunity for me to showcase some of the great produce from my home country in my new country," Mr Thomas said.
Alium Dining is one of 18 restaurants and bars who have taken up the opportunity to bring Paris to Bendigo.
"It will be the opportunity for the people of Bendigo and visitors to discover - or rediscover - beautiful wine from France," Mr Thomas said.
In 2022, the city's Viva Bendigo, which celebrated Elvis Presley, brought over $65 million into the city and won the QANTAS Australian Tourism Awards.
Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf didn't expect Bonjour Bendigo to reach the same level, but is hoping a significant number of tourists will come and experience the romance of Paris in regional Victoria.
"There is a heap of food, tourism, retail dining and accommodation packages that have been put together by our businesses, which is just fantastic," Cr Metcalf said.
"All of our businesses are winners."
