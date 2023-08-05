Bendigo Advertiser
Heathcote widens gap over two HDFNL rivals in battle for fourth spot

By Kieran Iles
Updated August 5 2023 - 9:58pm, first published 8:30pm
Chelsea Caughey was one of the standouts in Heathcote's crucial victory against Lockington-Bamawm United on Saturday. File picture by Adam Bourke
A DROUGHT-breaking HDFNL finals berth for Heathcote is in sight following a crucial round 16 victory over Lockington-Bamawm United on Saturday.

