A DROUGHT-breaking HDFNL finals berth for Heathcote is in sight following a crucial round 16 victory over Lockington-Bamawm United on Saturday.
The Saints moved four points and further percentage clear of Mount Pleasant and North Bendigo in the battle for the two open vacancies in the top five with a 57-37 win over a persistent Cats at Lockington.
They can seal fourth spot with a win next weekend against North Bendigo.
The clash at Barrack Reserve will be an opportunity for the Saints to end a more than 10-year finals absence.
While eager to control their own finals destiny, the Saints' hopes were given a further boost when neither Mount Pleasant or North Bendigo could add to their win tally on Saturday.
The Blues were defeated 69-32 by premiership favourites Elmore, while the Bulldogs - despite a brave effort at Atkins Street - came up short against second-placed White Hills in a 58-38 loss.
Heathcote co-coach Brooke Bolton said while it was not the Saints' 'prettiest' win this season, it was definitely a crucial and confidence-boosting one.
"We were without Jen (defender Jen Van Neutegem) today, so we had to shuffle things around a bit ... which, it is good to get a look at some different combinations," she said.
"But it wasn't the smoothest of games - a little bit patchy.
"When you switch things around, that's to be expected a bit.
"I think LBU has improved a lot. Their goaling accuracy is among the best in the league, to be honest. They didn't miss much and they shoot from a long way out.
"But I feel all down the court they have improved and they definitely made us work for it."
The Saints' seventh win of the season was led by lively midcourter Chelsea Caughey, who spent time at wing attack and wing defence, and in-form goal shooter Annalyse Carroll.
While the path to finals has become much smoother for the Saints, Bolton insisted there was still a lot of work to be done in preparation for finals.
"It's put us a game clear in fourth, but we have two tough games coming up. We want to make sure that we are finishing on a high and peaking at the right time," she said.
MORE NETBALL:
"The next two weeks we will be looking to continue our momentum into finals."
The Saints will be without Van Neutegem for at least one more week.
Huntly remains a mathematical finals chance after notching up its fifth win of the season on Saturday against Leitchville-Gunbower.
The Hawks defeated the Bombers 54-57 in a fierce battle at Huntly.
Coach Kym Bell's team would need to upset White Hills next weekend, overcome Heathcote in round 18 and have a swag of other results fall their way to secure an unlikely finals berth.
The Hawks, however, can be content with some exciting second half of season form, having now won four of their last five games, including three-on-the-trot before last week's loss to Colbinabbin.
Elmore's win over Mount Pleasant gave the Bloods an unblemished 14 straight wins this season.
White Hills can guarantee itself second spot ahead of finals with a win over Huntly next weekend.
We want to make sure that we are finishing on a high and peaking at the right time- Heathcote co-coach Brooke Bolton
