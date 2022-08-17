Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Saints star Bolton wins second Esther Cheatley Medal

By Kieran Iles
Updated August 18 2022 - 4:29am, first published August 17 2022 - 10:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HEATHCOTE playing coach Brooke Bolton has been recognised as the HDFNL league's top netballer for a second-straight season after scoring a runaway win in this week's Esther Cheatley Medal count.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.