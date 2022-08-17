Saints star Bolton wins second Esther Cheatley Medal

HEATHCOTE playing coach Brooke Bolton has been recognised as the HDFNL league's top netballer for a second-straight season after scoring a runaway win in this week's Esther Cheatley Medal count.
The star Saints centre polled an incredible 29 votes across the A-grade season, finishing eight clear of Elmore's Tahnee Cannan, with White Hills goal attack Alyssa Cole third a further vote behind on 20.
Advertisement
A well-deserved victory for Bolton, was even more emphatic than her 2021 win, in what was basically her first season in the HDFNL.
She was initially appointed joint coach of the Saints for the cancelled 2020 season and did the job solo in 2021.
Asked for her own assessment of her season, Bolton felt she had taken a bit of time to find her rhythm.
"Like last year, I was a bit surprised (to win) again," she said.
"I had COVID early, so I missed Huntly in round one and it felt like it did take me a bit of time to bounce back physically.
"I remember that second-round game against Lockington, it was so hot and I had just had COVID - I was exhausted by the end of it.
"I thought a few of my games directly after that weren't as good as I would have liked, and maybe last year I was a little more consistent across the board, whereas this year I was a little more up and down."
A stellar season on the whole, was highlighted by six three-vote performances and votes polled in a high number of games.
For Bolton, who joined the HDFNL Saints after winning dual BFNL A-grade premierships with Sandhurst, combining playing in the midcourt and coaching over the past two seasons has been a continual learning curve.
But the addition this season of Kelsey Hayes as joint playing coach had undoubtedly helped ease the burden.
"Kelsey has really helped me to be able to focus on just playing while I'm on the court, but then come off and share the load," she said.
"I don't think I could have done it all without her.
"It's so hard to see everything on the court when you are playing - your back is turned to things.
"Without having that other set of eyes to see the parts of the game you can't see, and my own game as well, you can get a bit narrow-minded about what's going on.
"And having someone to bounce ideas and thoughts off between breaks helps you relax and to play well."
Advertisement
Bolton and Hayes have recommitted to coaching again in 2023.
The pair will be aiming to build on the gains of the past two seasons that resulted in four wins last year and five wins this season after only two in 2019.
They already have plenty of motivation - just one more win this season would have qualified the Saints for the finals for the first time in many years.
"We're very excited - I feel we as a team didn't quite hit the potential we could have with the playing group we had," she said.
"But just having this season under our belts will make a huge difference.
READ MORE: HDFNL Saints already eyeing next year
Advertisement
"We've learned a lot throughout the year - things that have worked and things that haven't, but I'm sure we'll be back bigger and stronger next year.
"What's disappointing is we were probably capable of getting there (finals), but we probably just let it slip in a few games."
Bolton was quick to commend runner-up Cannan on her brilliant season with premiership contenders Elmore.
"She is a great player and very versatile," she said.
"When we played them throughout the year she was playing defence and last Saturday (in the qualifying final against Mount Pleasant) she did a great job in centre.
Advertisement
"I think the HDFNL is a great competition and even compared from last year to this year, the competition seems to have stepped up a level.
"It was so competitive this year. From our perspective, we improved a little bit, but all the teams really stepped from last year and every game was a tough game.
"It made the season very exciting."
Fourth in Wednesday night's count was Colbinabbin's young gun defender Tanzin Myers on 18 votes.
Equal fifth on 17 votes was Elmore playing coach Gabe Richards and White Hills defender Molly Johnston, who will be rivals in this weekend's second semi-final at Gunbower.
Lockington-Bamawm United playing coach Jessie Hardess (16) and Mount Pleasant goal shooter Liv Slattery (15) rounded out the top eight.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.