Huntly coach Kym Bell hopes Hawks can build momentum in HDFNL netball

By Kieran Iles
Updated May 4 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 9:51am
Midcourter Taylor Mann was best on court for Huntly in the Hawks' 12-goal victory over Lockington-Bamawm United last Saturday. File picture by Noni Hyett
Midcourter Taylor Mann was best on court for Huntly in the Hawks' 12-goal victory over Lockington-Bamawm United last Saturday. File picture by Noni Hyett

AHEAD of a round five bye on May 13, Huntly coach Kym Bell has set her players the challenge of evening the win-loss ledger at 2-2 in this Saturday's clash against North Bendigo.

