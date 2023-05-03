AHEAD of a round five bye on May 13, Huntly coach Kym Bell has set her players the challenge of evening the win-loss ledger at 2-2 in this Saturday's clash against North Bendigo.
The Hawks put their first win for season 2023 on the board last Saturday against Lockington-Bamawm United with a 54-42 victory at Huntly.
It was the first as A-grade coach for the Hawks' former midcourt ace and followed losses to Elmore and Mount Pleasant in the opening two rounds of the season.
Bell hopes the win can give her side the momentum it needs going into a tough round four clash against an improved North Bendigo at Atkins Street.
The Bulldogs, under second-year coach Shellie Davies, are coming off the bye, but have been playing solid netball to start the season and are currently fifth on the ladder at 1-1.
Bell was thrilled to see her team negotiate a tough early challenge from the Cats and then continue to press home their advantage as the game wore on to win 54-42.
"It was pretty close to start with and then we put our foot down a bit and worked at it," she said.
"I was happy they actually worked hard over the four quarters. The girls just kept building and building.
"It was a good team effort to get the win. They definitely took it up to us and you can see they are going to be a good team."
Reasonably happy with the Hawks' early form, Bell said she was pleased to see her side respond with a good effort against Mount Pleasant in round two after a disappointing final quarter in round one against reigning premiers Elmore.
The Hawks trailed by 21 goals at three quarter time and had displayed patches of solid netball before the margin blew out to 40 goals in the final term.
"I thought we fought hard the following week against Mount Pleasant and didn't drop our heads while missing defender Serryn Eenjes in that game," Bell said.
"We put up a good effort and have continued to work hard a training, working combinations out.
"A lot of our players hadn't played together before this season, but now they are building."
The Hawks were brilliantly led in victory against the Cats by wing attack Taylor Mann and experienced defender Sam Nelson.
For Lockington-Bamwam United, the accuracy of coach Jessie Hardess at goal shooter was a feature of the Cats' game.
Bell is now keen to see the Hawks consolidate that winning form against an always formidable opponent.
While the Hawks have been perennial finalists since 2016, the same year the Bulldogs last made the finals, the pair have had plenty of close battles in recent seasons, including a one -goal thriller in round 15 last year, won by North Bendigo.
With each having beaten LBU by a similar margin early this season, Bell is expecting another close tussle.
"They look like they are rebuilding as well and it should be a close contest," she said.
"North have always given us hard, tough games. I think we are at a similar level and you can't take anyone for granted in this league.
"They are coming off a bye and we're aiming to be 2-2 before our bye.
"For us it's about blocking out the toughness in defence. The girls are learning to fight and to play out the four quarters.
"I expect a really tough contest, but we'll be prepared."
In other round four games, Elmore hosts White Hills in a rematch of last season's grand final, an in-form Colbinabbin makes the trek across to Lockington to play the Cats, Mount Pleasant clashes with Leitchville-Gunbower at Tolleen and Heathcote has the bye.
