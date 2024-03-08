Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

'Goliath beat David': climate protestors fined $200 for bank trespass

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated March 8 2024 - 2:33pm, first published 12:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bernard Tonkin is one of three Castlemaine climate protestors who have been found guilty of trespass. Picture by Jenny Denton
Bernard Tonkin is one of three Castlemaine climate protestors who have been found guilty of trespass. Picture by Jenny Denton

Three protestors have been fined for trespassing at the Bendigo branch of National Australia Bank, after refusing to be placed on a good behaviour bond.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.