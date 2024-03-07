Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Popcorn protestors fight trespass charges with climate duress defence

BL
Lucy Williams
By Ben Loughran, and Lucy Williams
Updated March 8 2024 - 12:55pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bernard Tonkin, Laura Levetan and Dean Bridgfoot believe the duress defence has not been used previously in an Australian environmental case. Picture by Lucy Williams
Bernard Tonkin, Laura Levetan and Dean Bridgfoot believe the duress defence has not been used previously in an Australian environmental case. Picture by Lucy Williams

Three Castlemaine environmental campaigners will soon learn their fate after they fought trespass charges received last year for a protest at a National Australia Bank branch in Bendigo.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.