Bendigo leads the push for gender equality on International Women's Day

The head of the Bendigo chamber of commerce is using International Women's Day to call for more work to be done to achieve gender equality.
Be.Bendigo chief executive officer Rob Herbert said issues such as accessible and affordable childcare still presented a "substantial barrier" for many women in the workforce.
Several events are being held around Bendigo to celebrate International Women's Day on Friday, March 8.
This includes a Women's Health Loddon Mallee (WHLM) breakfast with guest speakers and the launch of 'Women of Gold', an immersive multimedia art experience, showcasing stories from diverse, cross industry women and their contributions to our community.
Mr Herbert said International Women's Day provided an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of prominent women in business and community organisations across the region.
However, he also said it was a time to focus on the significant work that remains to be done to improve gender equality and support economic empowerment.
"When women have equal opportunities to earn, learn and lead, entire communities thrive," Mr Herbert said.
"The way that many businesses adapted to increase flexibility around working from home and with rosters that supported carer obligations, provided some innovative opportunities for increasing workforce participation.
"But many barriers still remain, particularly in industries where physical presence in a workplace is necessary, and where carer obligations are restrictive."
Mr Herbert said free TAFE and additional support for some university students committing to work regionally were a help, particularly for those women seeking to retrain after a career-break.
"But we know - from our discussions both with employers and potential employees - that issues such as accessible and affordable childcare still present a substantial barrier for many women."
The Zonta Club of Bendigo held its annual International Women's Day dinner at the All Seasons Hotel on Tuesday which more than 200 people attended.
"The IWD dinner brings together the Greater Bendigo community to celebrate the achievements and efforts of women and girls making an impact in their community," club president Naidene Parry said.
WHLM chief executive officer Tricia Currie said the group's breakfast on Friday will feature guest speakers, entertainment, and networking opportunities.
"In line with the IWD 2024 theme 'Count Her In', Women's Health Loddon Mallee will be highlighting the ways community can accelerate gender equality through economic empowerment at our annual breakfast," Ms Currie said.
Representing more than 350 partner and member businesses in the City of Greater Bendigo, Mr Herbert said Be.Bendigo recognised the importance of collaboration with groups like Zonta and WHLM to improve outcomes.
"By working with other organisations to support and amplify stories of success and achievement by women in Bendigo, we believe that we can also help to address some of the structural and other issues that sometimes limit women from achieving their full potential", Mr Herbert said
"Building confidence and optimism is important, but building economic empowerment and participation also means we must attend to the structural issues that have kept many women out of the paid workforce for too long."
The WHLM Breakfast is on Friday, March 8 from 8am to 10am at Women's Health Loddon Mallee, 47 Myers Street in Bendigo.
The 'Women of Gold' Multimedia Public Art Project Launch will be held at the Emporium Creative Hub on Friday, March 8 at 11am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.