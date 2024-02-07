Don't let the mall die: rallying cry to help businesses after shop fire

Hargreaves Mall businesses need as much shoppers' support as possible if it is to survive events like the recent tobacco shop fire.
Be.Bendigo was one of the neighbouring shopfronts caught up in the January 29 fire but is now operational again and ready to offer free services and support to help other businesses return to normal trade.
The mall has been derided in recent times as being uninviting due to shop vacancies and anti-social behaviour.
However, Be.Bendigo chief executive officer Rob Herbert said the City of Greater Bendigo's plan for the mall needed time to succeed before any major rethink of its future.
"We all need to get onboard with the city's three-year strategy and try to make the most of it," Mr Herbert said.
"If it doesn't hit the mark, we can go back and re-assess it."
Mr Herbert said the mall had seen a shift away from retail in recent years with more hospitality and creative arts shopfronts opening.
Bu that doesn't mean the mall is dying as a shopping hub.
"Retail has primarily been the major tenant in the mall and we need to support the industry, given the challenges of the last four years and since COVID-19," Mr Herbert said.
The tobacco shop was cordoned off after January's fire and the temporary fencing also included the Be.Bendigo office next door.
That was on the Monday and Be.Bendigo staff only regained access to their office three days later on the Thursday.
They spent the Thursday and Friday assessing whether they could occupy the office due to the smell of smoke or whether it needed needed a commercial clean.
They were given the all clear on Monday, February 5 and immediately set about offering to help businesses impacted by the fire.
Be.Bendigo mental health consultant Sharmi Cantwell has dropped into several businesses since the fire to offer help through the Partners in Wellbeing program.
Funded by the state government, the program is run in partnership with health organisation EACH and Bendigo Community Health Services.
The free service includes financial counselling, mental health support through trained wellbeing coaches and consultation with business advisors.
Mr Herbert said while the program was there to help business owners deal with the "heightened stress in workplace from these types of incidents", he encouraged shoppers to do their bit to help out in the wake of the fire
"Clearly these type of things don't fill people full of optimism," he said of the alleged arson attack.
"I would encourage people to reach out to shops in the affected area and support them and not take a wide berth and walk past."
He applauded the positive steps businesses like Pinot and Picasso had taken to find an alternative venue to maintain bookings.
"They've taken active steps to keep doing business and I hope others can make alternative arrangements and lessen the impact (of the fire)," Mr Herbert said.
While he would like to see a bit less vacancy rate in the mall, Mr Herbert urged residents to give the city council's mall plan time to work.
"That's the directive and we need to support and make the most of the next two-and-a-half years to make the mall a more appealing place," he said.
For information on Partners in Wellbeing, visit the Be.Bendigo website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.