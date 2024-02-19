'Thrilled': Bendigo letters transformed for International Women's Day

The iconic Bendigo letters at Rosalind Park piazza have been transformed for International Women's Day 2024.
'Women of Gold', an immersive exhibition showcasing the works of local female artists and featuring diverse stories from the Greater Bendigo community, works to make the untold stories of women visible.
The re-design of the Bendigo letters is one in a folio of free public art displays, short film showings and events to recognise International Women's Day 2024 which is on Friday, March 8.
"I am thrilled that the city and Bendigo Tourism is taking the lead by honoring and celebrating the stories of women in such a public place," Women of Gold director Megan Champion said.
Ms Champion said the sign was an asset to the community and contributed to a residents sense of place and belonging.
"It is a strong commitment to embedding the stories and perspectives of women in our community, culture, and history," she said.
The project explores stories that women carry and works to give visibility to experiences including othering, the imposter syndrome, miscarriage, resilience, body positivity and racial stereotypes.
Artists involved in the project include Yorta Yorta artist Annie Brigdale, Ginny Jeong, Rhayven Jane, Sara McQueenie, Lauren Starr, Julie Andrews, and collaborators Aimee Chapman (music), Louise Fisher (Design Pond) and Mitch Nivalis (filmmaker).
City of Greater Bendigo Mayor Cr Andrea Metcalf said the city was pleased to support the Women of Gold Project by sponsoring the decorating of the Bendigo sign.
"Gender equality benefits all of us and requires a commitment from all of us."
The Women of Gold exhibition will take over Pennyweight Lane from March 1, 2024.
