Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

'Thrilled': Bendigo letters transformed for International Women's Day

February 20 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Champion at the transformed Bendigo letters for International Women's Day 2024. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Megan Champion at the transformed Bendigo letters for International Women's Day 2024. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

The iconic Bendigo letters at Rosalind Park piazza have been transformed for International Women's Day 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.