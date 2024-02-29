Police divers find body of man who drowned at Lake Eppalock

A 25-year-old man has been found dead at Lake Eppalock after he disappeared into the water on the night of February 28.
The Lancefield man was swimming at the popular water body with a woman and two dogs just off of Ryan's Road at around 7:45pm.
Police understand the man got into some difficulty before failing to resurface.
The woman and two dogs then returned to shore and raised the alarm.
An extensive search was conducted by police during the night before being called on and resumed on the morning of February 29.
The man's body was then located by Search and Rescue divers in the Kimbolton area of the lake.
Police are not treating his death as suspicious and are preparing a report for the coroner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.