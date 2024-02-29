Bendigo Advertiser
Police divers find body of man who drowned at Lake Eppalock

By Ben Loughran
Updated February 29 2024 - 11:49am, first published 11:39am
A man's body was found at Lake Eppalock on the morning of February 29. File picture
A 25-year-old man has been found dead at Lake Eppalock after he disappeared into the water on the night of February 28.

Ben Loughran

