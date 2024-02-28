Man faces potential jail term for alleged 'shameful' assault on partner

A Bendigo magistrate has warned an alleged family violence perpetrator to get his life on track or he could be facing a term of imprisonment.
The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his alleged victim, faces multiple charges including assaulting his partner after an alcohol-fuelled attack allegedly included him grabbing her by the throat and punching her in the face.
The man faced the Bendigo Magistrates' Court where he requested a sentence indication over his alleged offences.
The court heard he had been out in Campbells Creek on January 20 for dinner with his partner before heading home.
Police were contacted by the partner around 1.45am after he had allegedly become violent, first by throwing a can of alcohol across the room and then smashing the microwave door by punching it.
When told by his partner to stay quiet so they did not disturb the three children at home, the man allegedly grabbed her by the throat and punched her in the face.
One of the children then walked into the room and allegedly "screamed" for the assault to stop.
The defence lawyer acting for the man said he was "very upset" over the alleged episode and he has since stopped using drugs and alcohol.
The defence lawyer said the man had good prospects for rehabilitation.
Magistrate Megan Aumair said the man would be facing a prison term of "no less than" four months followed by an 18-month community corrections order if found guilty.
"Your behaviour was shameful," she said.
Ms Aumair said the alleged assault was unacceptable and given his child potentially witnessed it, the attack may damage the relationship between the father and daughter permanently.
She had the man assessed for the court integrated services program (CISP) bail which was granted for four months.
The man is due to re-appear in court on April 2.
