'Unprecedented': Bendigo Ford Fun Run to break participation record

This year's Bendigo Ford Fun Run is set to be the biggest yet, with more than 1500 people to run through central Bendigo.
The fun run, on Sunday March 3, would feature a range of events over four distances, including a 1km kids dash, 5km fun run and walk, 10km run and 21.1km half-marathon.
Returning this year ios the Bendigo Business Challenge, which encouraged teams to enter and race for prizes.
All proceeds from the event would go to the Bendigo Health Foundation, raising money for a new children's outdoor rehabilitation playspace at the hospital.
Event organiser Nigel Preston, who alongside Geoff O'Sullivan took over running the event from the hospital two years ago, said they raised $25,000 in 2022 and $40,000 in 2023.
"We are seeing a number of people coming back from previous years, so that tells us they've had a great time," he said.
"We're also seeing a lot of new people come on board.
"We've got over a hundred volunteers and a lot of those volunteers come back, a lot of our suppliers come back and a lot of our sponsors have come back so it's about maintaining those relationships."
Mr Preston said the event's course would take runners on a "highlights tour" of Bendigo, with Rosalind Park, Ulumbarra Theatre, Queen Elizabeth Oval, the Dai Gum San precinct, and Lake Weeroona providing plenty of points of interest.
"The chance to run along the roads when they're all closed off is something that people can't do every day," he said.
This year, Paris 2024 Olympics hopeful Andy Buchanan would use the half marathon for training, Mr Preston said, with an aim of competing on the world stage in July.
He said the event was growing steadily each year and this year Rosalind Park would feature more entertainment, such as face painting and the team from Connected Circus..
Registrations close at midnight on Saturday, March 2 but Mr Preston urged anyone interested to be quick as it was likely to sell out.
To register head to bendigofordfunrun.com.au.
