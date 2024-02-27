Bendigo no longer cycling capital, inquiry into failed Games hears

Bendigo can no longer call itself a key cycling capital, a club leader has told a state parliament inquiry.
"That's my opinion but no, I don't believe we can [call ourselves that]," Bendigo and District Cycling Club secretary Glenn Harrison has told MPs delving into the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
"There are a number of other places in Victoria and even across Australia that have probably taken that mantle from us."
The comments came on February 27 when the inquiry came to Bendigo. Its members wanted to know what more the government could do to help the city recover from 2023's shock Games cancellation.
Bendigo has a long history of producing elite cycling stars and can boast a host of stars including Jack Haig and up-and-comer Alessia McCaig.
Its facilities are falling behind other cites and the government's decision to cancel the Games meant Bendigo's cycling fraternity would miss a chance to draw more young people into its sports, Mr Harrison said.
He hoped the end of the Games could bring permanent bike facilities for both racers and members of the public.
The city was promised a temporary velodrome during the Games but those plans were canned when the event was cancelled.
The bike club would like to see improvements to the "spiritual home" of Bendigo cycling, the Tom Flood Sports Stadium including to make it accessible for people of all abilities.
It would also ultimately like Bendigo to be able to compete against Ballarat and Geelong, which can host criteriums without closing roads.
The bike club has not held discussions with the government post-cancellation and was not part of Games planning pre-cancellation, Mr Harrison said.
Other groups are awaiting news on sport upgrades in the wake of the Games cancellation including the City of Greater Bendigo.
Its chief executive Andrew Cooney told the inquiry he was expecting upgrades at venues including the Red Energy Arena and the Bendigo Bowls Club.
"We have no reason to believe these projects are not going to progress," he told the inquiry.
Bendigo Moteliers Association president Mark McLoughlan told the inquiry his hotel members would like to see upgrades like those being discussed for the Red Energy Arena.
That would help the accommodation industry. Some members of Mr McLoughlan's group had suggested the government invest in upgrades to the Queen Elizabeth Oval or fast-rail.
The council would like to see fast-rail too but had not pushed for it during Games planning. It had suggested adding a train platform at the Bendigo showgrounds to help get people in and out during big events.
"There's still a need for that platform," Mr Cooney said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.