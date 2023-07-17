Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Government calls time on region's 2026 Commonwealth Games

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated July 18 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 9:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The government is talking up the benefits of piking out of the Commonwealth Games in 2026.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.