Bendigo cyclist Alessia McCaig has a chance to ride in front of a home-town crowd at the 2026 Commonwealth Games

Chris Pedler
By Chris Pedler
Updated October 7 2022 - 6:34am, first published 5:30am
Alessia McCaig is eager to be part of the Australian cycling team that will compete at Bendigo Showgrounds in teh 2026 Commonwealth Games. Picture by Darren Howe

Bendigo cyclist Alessia McCaig is more motivated than ever to be part of the 2026 Commonwealth Games Australian cycling team.

Chris Pedler

Chris Pedler

Journalist and entertainment writer

Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au

