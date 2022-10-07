Bendigo cyclist Alessia McCaig is more motivated than ever to be part of the 2026 Commonwealth Games Australian cycling team.
If selected for the 2026 games, McCaig will compete for Commonwealth gold in Bendigo after orginisers confirmed track cycling will be held at the Bendigo Showgrounds.
The 19-year-old campaigned to have the sport included by writing to Bendigo East MP and Commonwealth Games delivery minister Jacinta Allan.
Read more:
"I'm really excited that the track cycling is coming to Bendigo which is my hometown," she said.
"I received a letter from Jacinta congratulating me for the Birmingham Games and I responded. I wrote explaining that track cycling was not in the Victoria games yet and I was really pushing to try and get it in Bendigo.
"So I'm really glad Jacinta read my letter and that she has responded. I'm very happy."
Cycling runs in McCaig's blood with her family strongly connected to the sport. That connection is strong in Alessia.
"It means so much to me," she said. "My whole family's from here and I've grown up here my whole life.
"Bendigo is such a huge cycling city and yeah, obviously with the Bendigo Madison. I think the entire cycling community in Bendigo would be very proud to have the cycling here.
"No matter where it is, they would travel to watch the racing."
At the Birmingham Games this year, McCaig and her teammates missed a bronze medal by 0,3 second in the team sprint.
She also finished eighth in the 500m time trail and 11th in keirin.
"(The games) were really great experience and I'm super excited to take that experience into the Victoria games," McCaig said.
"I was really happy with how I went. Just missing out by 0.3 seconds on a bronze medal was definitely the highlight of the games.
"If I get selected it will be my second Commonwealth Games and hopefully I can take my experience from Birmingham into Victoria.
"I'll be trying really hard to try and get selected to represent my hometown."
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.