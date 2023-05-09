Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Our People

Long Gully Neighbourhood House announces Good Neighbour award winners

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated May 9 2023 - 6:27pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Linto Thomas received the Long Gully Neighbourhood Centre's Good Neighbour award for his work with multicultural communities. Picture by Noni Hyett
Linto Thomas received the Long Gully Neighbourhood Centre's Good Neighbour award for his work with multicultural communities. Picture by Noni Hyett

For Linto Thomas, a good neighbour is someone who stands alongside you and sees you as an equal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.