For Linto Thomas, a good neighbour is someone who stands alongside you and sees you as an equal.
The director of multicultural community organisation Regional Victorians of Colour has had his passion for bringing people of all backgrounds together recognised at the Long Gully Neighbourhood Centre's third annual Good Neighbour competition.
The two organisations partnered last year for a Moving Feast, serving dinner for hundreds of people of all multicultural and refugee communities.
Earlier this year, about 450 people attended the second Moving Feast at the Long Gully Splash Park, Mr Thomas said.
He said the idea of the event was to "challenge some of the stereotypes" people in low socioeconomic suburbs of Bendigo "did not want anything to do with multicultural communities".
"We challenged that, we invited communities, neighbourhood houses, community centres in those communities, and community responded to it," he said.
"We created events and activities that actually gave them an opportunity to come, participate, volunteer, and contribute, and it worked."
Also a recipient of the Good Neighbour award was Muhsnernay, a Karen woman who was nominated by her friend, Kuku Lwe La, who she helped feel welcome in the Bendigo community, even though they had different religious beliefs.
Muhsnernay, who goes by Sunny, has lived in Bendigo for two years after moving from Werribee. Before that, she lived in a refugee camp in Thailand.
She said her partner and her friends liked to fish and she enjoyed the quieter traffic of Bendigo.
The Karen community, a persecuted ethnic group from Myanmar, has been growing in central Victoria, and Muhsnernay said her culture has been well supported.
"It's very important to remember we are Karen, so we won't forget our culture. The idea for us is to not forget to celebrate our culture," she said.
