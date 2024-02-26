Diggers out in straight sets as Royals progress to grand final

South Bendigo has been knocked out in straight sets in Bendigo Midweek Bowls division one finals.
The Diggers fell to Bendigo 59-55 who progress through to next Friday's grand final against Kangaroo Flat.
It was the Digger's third straight defeat, with two of them coming against the Royals, including on Monday and in round 14.
Bendigo will head into the grand final hardened and with massive momentum, having had two close finals victories while being on a five-game winning streak.
The superb Luke Hoskin was the hero for the Royals, with the superstar and his rink saving the game for their side, winning 24-14.
The Diggers won the remaining two rinks, with David White defeating Gary Downie 20-16 and Taylah Marron beating Lee Harris 21-19.
DIVISION 1:
South Bendigo 55 It Bendigo 59
David White 20 def Gary Downie 16, Taylah Marron 21 def Lee Harris 19, Daryl Rowley 14 It Luke Hoskin 24
GRAND FINAL - Kangaroo Flat vs Bendigo at Bendigo East
DIVISION 2:
Castlemaine 56 def Strathfieldsaye 50
Peter Brain 20 def Lynne Cole 16, Maureen Fletcher 8 It Linley Cahoon 22, Pamela Hunter 28 def Anthony Cole 12
GRAND FINAL - White Hills vs Castlemaine
DIVISION 3:
Bendigo 48 It White Hills 53
Kelvin Boyer 12 It Harold Walklate 24, Lorraine Trahair 8 It Frank Gargiulo, Barry Craig 28 def Des Fiedler 10
GRAND FINAL - Marong vs White Hills
DIVISION 4:
North Bendigo 66 def Dingee 57
Amanda Hall 25 def Susan Cail 15, Sharon Bryan 21 def Megan Grieves 15, John Emerson 20 It Lynette Demeo 27
GRAND FINAL - South Bendigo vs North Bendigo
DIVISION 5:
South Bendigo 36 It Bendigo East 41
Warren Roberts 17 It John Knott 25, Gillian Pinniger 19 def William Schmidt 16
GRAND FINAL - Bendigo vs Bendigo East
DIVISION 6:
Woodbury 49 def Castlemaine 26
Barry Shay 21 def Lesley Carlin 13, Ned Upton 28 def Donald Steet 13
GRAND FINAL - Marong vs Woodbury
PREMIER LEAGUE - Bendigo vs Bendigo East at Golden Square
DIVISION 1 - Castlemaine vs Kangaroo Flat at South Bendigo
DIVISION 2 - South Bendigo vs Bendigo at Bendigo East
DIVISION 3 - Serpentine vs South Bendigo at Bendigo
DIVISION 4 - Calivil vs Dingee at Inglewood
DIVISION 5 - Strathfieldsaye vs North Bendigo at Bendigo
DIVISION 6 - Castlemaine vs Golden Square at South Bendigo
DIVISION 7 - Strathfieldsaye Blue vs South Bendigo at Bendigo East
