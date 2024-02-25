Magpies advance to preliminary final after thriller against Diggers

For the second year in a row, South Bendigo's season has ended in an elimination final against Bendigo East.
The Magpies' thrilling victory sends them through to a preliminary final, where they'll face their own shot at redemption against Bendigo, who defeated them in last season's decider.
The winner plays Moama in the grand final, who are red-hot favourites to claim their first Premier League premiership after a dominant win over the Royals.
In what was arguably the game of the 2023-24 season so far, Bendigo East has advanced through to week two of finals at the expense of South Bendigo.
The 78-76 victory will live long in the memory of Magpies supporters, with momentum swings galore across the afternoon.
After a strong start by the Diggers that saw them get the jump, the Magpies fought back hard and were running over the top of the Diggers.
At one stage, the Magpies had built a ten-shot lead and, with six ends remaining, still had a buffer of eight shots.
But that lead was steadily eroded as the game wore to a conclusion with third Dale Oddy and his rink skipper Beau Traill playing some brilliant bowls in a 26-8 win against Paul Vlaeminck's rink.
By the final end, the Magpies had a one-shot lead, and it looked for all money an extra end would be needed to decide the contest.
Enter Paul Vlaeminck, who had struggled but came through when it mattered most on the final roll of the afternoon.
"South Bendigo was holding three shots, and Dale Oddy trailed the jack and gave them the shot, which meant an extra end if Paul (Vlaeminck) couldn't do the remarkable," Magpies skipper Marc Smith said.
"Two bowls were touching, and it was lined up that if he hit the bowl, it would push our bowl into the shot.
"He put it down, and you could hear the screams get louder and louder as it made its way down the green.
"He hit the shot perfectly and played the bowl of the day to get us through.
"It wasn't his best game, but he had the opportunity and stood up."
Elsewhere, James McGillivray was superb against Diggers coach Brad Holland in a 23-12 victory.
"James has a good record against Brad Holland, and I'm very proud of how he played," Smith said.
"It was a close game before opening up towards the conclusion of the match, which was massive in allowing us to build that lead."
Smith fought a tough battle all day with Daryl Rowley and fell 20-19, while Darren Burgess won comprehensively 28-18 against Liam Crapper.
After two years of heartbreak Moama has vanquished their finals demons in a dominant showing against the reigning premiers.
Back-to-back straight-set exits have made the Steamers as hungry as ever to claim the crown, and it would be a brave man to tip against them after their 13th straight victory.
Kevin Anderson won 27-9 against Ian Ross, and Alex Marshall 30-9 versus Timothy Arnold, as the Steamers romped to an 89-59 win.
The Royals can take some positives out of the contest, winning two of the four rinks with Brayden Byrne and Luke Hoskin triumphing.
Meanwhile, in Bendigo Midweek Bowls Division One action on Monday, South Bendigo and Bendigo will do battle at Golden Square in the preliminary final.
After a dominant regular season campaign, the Diggers were upstaged by Kangaroo Flat last week.
It was their second loss on the trot, and they'll face a Royals unit, who beat them in a round 14 upset.
The Royals advanced to the preliminary final after defeating Golden Square in a hard-fought seven-shot victory in the elimination final.
The winner will play Flat in the grand final.
Division 1: South Bendigo vs Bendigo at Golden Square
Division 2: Castlemaine vs Strathfieldsaye at Bendigo
Division 3: Bendigo vs White Hills at Strathfieldsaye
Division 4: North Bendigo vs Dingee at Strathfieldsaye
Division 5: South Bendigo vs Bendigo East at Golden Square
Division 6: Woodbury vs Castlemaine at Bendigo
PREMIER LEAGUE:
South Bendigo 76 It Bendigo East 78
Daryl Rowley 20 def Marc Smith 19, Brad Holland 12 It James McGillivray 23, Liam Crapper 18 It Darren Burgess 28, Beau Traill 26 def Paul Vlaeminck 8
Moama 89 def Bendigo 59
Travis Kelly 17 It Brayden Byrne 22, Cameron Keenan 15 It Luke Hoskin 19, Kevin Anderson 27 def Ian Ross 9, Alex Marshall 30 def Timothy Arnold 9
DIVISION 1:
Strathfieldsaye 72 It Kangaroo Flat 84, Marong 77 def Castlemaine 68
DIVISION 2:
Bendigo 83 def Bendigo East 74, South Bendigo 66 It Golden Square 80
DIVISION 3:
South Bendigo 83 def Castlemaine 74, Heathcote 78 def Serpentine 66
DIVISION 4:
White Hills 70 It Dingee 79, Woodbury 86 def Calivil 53
DIVISION 5:
Woodbury 71 It North Bendigo 91, Kangaroo Flat 87 def Strathfieldsaye 74
DIVISION 6:
Golden Square 77 def Eaglehawk 52, Castlemaine 54 It Inglewood 66
DIVISION 7:
Golden Square vs South Bendigo, Strathfieldsaye Blue 33 It Strathfieldsaye Maroon 40
