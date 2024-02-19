Royals stay alive as Flat books place in midweek bowls grand final

Bendigo has survived a scare from Golden Square to advance to the midweek bowls division one preliminary final.
The tight 57-50 win in front of a strong Monday crowd will see the Royals face South Bendigo in an effort to reach the decider.
Throughout the regular campaign, Square had defeated the Royals in thrillers on both occasions, but they just didn't have enough to overcome a powerful Royals outfit when it mattered most.
Royals Premier League coach Luke Hoskin led the way in his match with Neville Bowland winning relatively comfortably 22-16.
Gary Downie's 20-16 victory against Julie Ross proved vital as teammate Lee Harris fell to Alan Eddy 18-15 on the remaining rink.
Kangaroo Flat is through to the midweek division one grand final after an impressive semi-final victory against South Bendigo.
Despite finishing 25 points behind the Diggers on the ladder and losing both games to them throughout the home and away season, Flat arguably produced their best performance in 2023-24.
Gregory Podesta's class was evident in his 25-13 triumph against Daryl Rowley, while Paul Moller snuck home 21-19 versus David White.
Flat's Eric White had the important gig of curtailing the influence of Taylah Marron and did a great job holding out for a 19-19 draw.
DIVISION 1:
Bendigo 57 def Golden Square 50
Lee Harris 15 It Alan Eddy 18, Luke Hoskin 22 def Neville Bowland 16, Gary Downie 20 def Julie Ross 16
South Bendigo 51 It Kangaroo Flat 65
Daryl Rowley 13 It Gregory Podesta 25, David White 19 It Paul Moller 21, Taylah Marron 19 dr Eric White 19
DIVISION 2:
Bendigo East 47 It Strathfieldsaye 58
Jan O'Bree 26 def Linley Cahoon 14, Daryl Watts 13 It Anthony Cole 17, Stephen Hocking 8 It Lynne Cole 27
White Hills 56 def Castlemaine 53
Carmel Jansen 17 def Peter Brain 14, Hank Jansen 21 def Maureen Fletcher 18, Robert Jardine 18 It Pamela Hunter 21
DIVISION 3:
Bendigo East 49 It White Hills 55
Lynette Parker 20 def Harold Walklate 12, Brenda Hawkins 14 It Des Fielder 23, Tricia Costello 15 It Frank Gargiulo 20
Marong 64 def Bendigo 50
Brian Girvan 14 It Lorraine Trahair 21, Andrew Whatley 29 def Barry Craig 11, Nancy Tate 21 def Kelvin Boyer 18
DIVISION 4:
Kangaroo Flat 58 It Dingee 63
Eddie Caine 16 It Megan Grieves 22, Allison Ferguson 22 dr Susan Cail 22, Corrie Verbeek 20 def Lynette Demeo 19
South Bendigo 71 def North Bendigo 45
Leo Doolan 19 dr John Emerson 19, Ted Gretgrix 23 def Amanda Hall 14, John Hayes 29 def Sharon Bryan 12
DIVISION 5:
Inglewood 28 It Bendigo East 59
David Whitehead 12 It John Knott 34, Pamela Kelly 16 It William Schmidt 25
South Bendigo 27 It Bendigo 42
Warren Roberts 10 It Peter McMaster-Smith 22, Gillian Pinniger 17 It Barbara Bell 20
DIVISION 6:
Castlemaine 35 def South Bendigo 29
Donald Steet 18 def John Griffin 13, Lesley Carlin 17 def Edward Bullow 16
Marong 41 def Woodbury 35
Walter Bramley 22 def Barry Shay 17, Robert Williams 19 def Ned Upton 18
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.