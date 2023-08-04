Hannah Ayres is happy she studied in Bendigo, but wonders what her experience might have been closer to home.
Originally from Echuca, the final year pharmacy student at La Trobe University moved to Bendigo in search of higher education options.
"But I've grown up [in Echuca] my whole life so having that opportunity to stay at home would've meant a lot to me," Ms Ayres said.
Soon future students in regional areas might not have to weigh up staying close to home against opportunity, with a new partnership between La Trobe University and Country Universities Centre (CUC) aiming to enhance opportunities for rural higher education students choosing to stay in their local community.
La Trobe Vice-Chancellor Associate Professor Melanie Bish said the partnership worked to counter low regional participation rates in higher education, while increasing opportunities for regional students close to home.
"Participation rates of higher education become less the further you are away from Melbourne," Ms Bish said.
"So we know there's a lot of work to do in terms of future workforce demands to upskill and give people the opportunity to engage in higher education in their community."
Among the new hubs built from a $66.9 million federal government pot, a Country Universities Centre in Swan Hill aims to benefit higher education students in the Loddon Mallee region.
Country Universities Centre CEO Chris Ronan said rather than taking students away from centres like Bendigo and Melbourne, the program hopes to fill the gap for students would may not have that opportunity.
"So there's sort of two types of students," Mr Ronan said.
"There's people can afford and want to go and move to a centre and that's fantastic.
"But there's many people who, for personal reasons or caring responsibilities or financial reasons, don't want to leave their community, and it's those people who should have access to higher education."
As much as the program presented enhanced convenience, Ms Ayres said she was excited for the prospect of students studying in their hometown, staying in their hometown to work.
"I think it would bring a lot more pharmacists back to Echuca and at the moment we have such a shortage," she said.
"And having that opportunity [to stay] in Echuca would mean a whole lot to bring pharmacists back to the community."
