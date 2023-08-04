Bendigo Advertiser
Education

La Trobe, CUC team-up to bring higher education closer to home

Updated August 4 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 5:00pm
Country Universities Centre CEO Chris Ronan and pharmacy student Hannah Ayres. Picture by Darren Howe
Hannah Ayres is happy she studied in Bendigo, but wonders what her experience might have been closer to home.

