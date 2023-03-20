La Trobe University Bendigo has once again thrown its doors open to a record number of international students.
Last year, international enrolments were above pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels, however that number has been eclipsed again this year with an estimate of at least 150 students.
La Trobe Bendigo campus director Dr Julie Rudner said it was the university's reputation for cultural diversity that drew students from overseas.
"[International students] are incredibly important for the life and culture of the institution," she said.
"They bring the world to Bendigo with their new ideas, knowledge, skills, and it makes (for) a much better learning experience for everyone."
Ms Rudner said courses such as IT, nursing and engineering saw the highest number of international students, with most people coming from Asian countries including India, Sri Lanka, China and Vietnam.
First-year civil engineering student Nairobi Brooks Medina said she liked the laid-back feel of La Trobe University.
"La Trobe is quiet and peaceful but at the same time there's a lot of things happening around, especially in the CBD..." she said.
Ms Brooks Medina said in her first semester she received support from student ambassadors, which motivated her to return the favour to other people joining the university.
"I was amazed how student ambassadors help other people," she said.
"When my second semester came, I applied for the student ambassador and then I got the chance to help students, new students who were just the same as me during the first semester or having trouble with enrollment, timetables and everything else.
"I just thought I need to help them because some people from the student ambassador last semester helped me; It's my time to give back to them as a student ambassador and help them as much as I can."
Ms Brooks Medina said she also received support from the university's health and wellbeing team, although those services could be easier to access for international students.
"I knew personally because I got help from those people, but with the new incoming students, they should know more about what these services can offer," she said.
She said once she finished her studies she was keen to work in the region "to discover more of the community and help the community grow and develop".
Second-year pharmacy student Yousif Mohammed said he liked the proximity of Bendigo to Melbourne, however he expected to go back to his home country of Kuwait once he graduated.
"My friends and family are from Kuwait, so when I came here, I mostly needed to get to know new people," he said.
"But I call my mother every day, she calls me every hour and if I don't respond, she'll keep calling me."
