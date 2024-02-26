Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Bendigo Advertiser's BDCA team of the round: Round 11

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated February 26 2024 - 1:07pm, first published 1:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Father-son duo Riley (left) and Adam Burns both make the team of the round in in round 11. Picture by Darren Howe
Father-son duo Riley (left) and Adam Burns both make the team of the round in in round 11. Picture by Darren Howe

The Bendigo Advertiser's BDCA team of the round for round 11.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.