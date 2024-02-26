Bendigo Advertiser's BDCA team of the round: Round 11

The Bendigo Advertiser's BDCA team of the round for round 11.
1 Brayden Stepien 105 (153) + 1 catch & run out (WK & C) - White Hills
A third century of the season for the Demons superstar (one in the BDCA T20 competition).
No other batsmen made above 40 across the match.
Also took a catch plus a run out with the gloves on as the Demons rolled Square for 99.
2 Ryan Grundy 86 (95) - Huntly North
Huntly North is on the board this season, and they largely have their superstar opener to thank.
If the Power were to chase down the Hawks 223, one of their gun bats, Grundy or Sandun Rathnatunga, would have had to go big, and Grundy did just that, standing tall when required.
3 Thomas Starr 88 (256) - Sandhurst
In what has become a breakout season for the young opener, Starr's 88 against his old club, Bendigo United, would have been highly satisfying.
Starr's patience has been a feature of his batting, and his extended vigil on Saturday ensured a comfortable chase for the Dragons.
4 Grant Waldron 84 (165) - Strathdale Maristians
Coming into the match after back-to-back defeats, the Suns were again in trouble on day one at 3-54.
But Grant Waldron's 84 was the backbone of an innings that reiterated the Suns batting depth as they recovered to make 268.
5 Rhys Irwin 39 (71) & 5-33 17.0 - White Hills
A more than handy 39 in a 137-run stand with Stepien, but it was with the ball Irwin provided his best contribution.
The opening bowler tore through the Bulldogs' top-order, claiming the first three wickets of the day before taking a further two later on.
6 Riley Burns 81 (166) - Kangaroo Flat
It was a memorable day for father (Adam) and son (Riley), steering the Roos out of trouble.
Still needing 54 runs for victory, Riley played the leading hand in a 107-run stand with his old man to make his best A-grade score (81).
7 Chathura Damith 38 (46) & 5-65 25.0 - Strathfieldsaye
Such has been his form with the willow a respectable 38 off 46 balls feels almost unders for the Jets superstar.
But for an eighth time this season, Damith again earns team of the round selection thanks to his brilliant late day one spell that saw him claim four scalps and finish with match figures of 5-65 off 25.0.
8 Jean-Miguel Podosky 82 (147) & 1-36 20.0 - Bendigo United
After dominating with the ball in round ten, Podosky turned heads with the bat in round 11.
Coming in at 6-71, his career-high 82 from 147 deliveries gave the Redbacks a sniff, allowing them to post 193.
9 Adam Burns 56 (80) & 2-32 15.0 - Kangaroo Flat
As mentioned earlier, Burns and son Riley put together a 107-run stand, with Adam finishing on 56 in another rescue mission from the Roos legend.
Was as tight as ever on day one, going at two an over while claiming a couple of breakthroughs, including key bat Savith Weerasinghe, who was looking good on 43.
10 Ben Yarwood 4-37 11.0 - Sandhurst
Back in the first XI, left-arm fast bowler Ben Yarwood has done all he can to lock his place in the Dragons 11 for finals after a blistering spell against the Redbacks.
Yarwood was the chief destroyer, snaring the Redback's top four bats to have them 4-18.
11 Jack Pysing 4-33 14.0 - Strathdale Maristians
Four more wickets in a terrific season for the Sun's opening bowler.
He took the first wicket of the day, but his second spell broke the game open for the Suns, taking the scalps of set batsmen Kyle Humprhys (55) and Nathan Fitzpatrick (27).
