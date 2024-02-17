Demons regain mojo with the bat on back of Stepien century

WHITE Hills' captain Brayden Stepien plundered a century before tea as the Demons regained their mojo with the bat in the Bendigo District Cricket Association on Saturday.
Coming off four consecutive losses in which they had been bowled out for an average first innings score of just 138, the Demons hit back in fine style, belting 282 against Golden Square at Scott Street.
Returning to his customary position opening the batting after spending the bulk of the season at No.3, Stepien set the tone for the Demons as he put a lean run of form behind him over the past month with a scintillating century.
Coming off just 42 runs in his previous four hits, Stepien once again showed why he's the most prized wicket in the BDCA with his knock of 105.
Stepien had already reached his ton by tea, going to the break unbeaten on 103 and his Demons coasting along at 1-166 off 40 overs.
The left-hander had been in ominous touch from the outset. Stepien's first 33 runs featured 30 scored in fours (six) and sixes (one).
Dismissed shortly after tea for 105 off 153 balls, Stepien's ton continues a remarkable run of form for him against Golden Square.
As well as his 105 on Saturday, Stepien also scored a pair of centuries against Golden Square last season - 144 in round eight and 117 in round 17.
The backbone of White Hills' 282 was a 137-run partnership for the second wicket between Stepien and Rhys Irwin, who was elevated up the order to No.3.
Irwin scored 39 as he and Stepien took the score for 1-37 in the 14th over to 174 in the 43rd when Stepien was caught by Dylan Robinson off Jayden Templeton (2-27).
White Hills was bowled out in the 83rd over, with Kyle Patten finishing 25 n.o., while No.4 Caleb Barras made 37 to help ensure the scoreboard kept ticking over following Stepien's dismissal.
"It was nice to be able to get some runs individually; as a team we've been struggling with the bat since Christmas, so it was good to post a big total and I'll back our bowlers in to defend it next week," Stepien said.
"It was a good team effort and I don't think the innings of Ben Irvine (18) at the start, Rhys Irwin and Caleb Barass should be under-estimated in helping us to get the total we did."
All six Golden Square bowlers used took a wicket, with left-arm spinner Liam Smith returning the best figures of 3-50 off 18.4 overs.
Miggy Podosky's purple patch of form continued for Bendigo United against Sandhurst at Weeroona Oval.
Having taken 11 wickets, including a hat-trick, with the ball in his previous two games, this time Podosky made his presence felt with the bat.
Podosky churned out a career high 82 to breathe life back into what was a faltering Bendigo United innings.
Podosky's knock was the leading role in the Redbacks' fighting their way from 7-72 to post 193 after winning the toss and batting.
Podosky's 82 came off 147 balls and he cracked 14 boundaries.
At one stage Podosky had scored 52 of his first 63 runs in boundaries.
As well as Podosky's rearguard knock, also playing a crucial role in allowing the Redbacks to push their score towards 200 was Sam Langley.
Langley (24) and Podosky added 92 for the eighth wicket that halted the momentum of Sandhurst after the Redbacks had been 7-72 in the 25th over.
Earlier, it was Sandhurst opening bowler Ben Yarwood who put the Dragons in a commanding position.
With the Dragons bowling first for only the third time this season, left-armer Yarwood snared the first four wickets to fall - Will Pinniger (0) third ball of the day, Clayton Holmes (4), Darcy Mills (4) and Riley Treloar (8).
At that stage the Redbacks were reeling at 4-18 and Yarwood had 4-8 after four overs.
It would get worse for Bendigo United soon after when the dismissal of Mitch Treacy (2) by Taylor Beard (1-25) had the Redbacks in further strife at 5-24.
Marcus Mangiameli (22) and Stephen Barrett (26) worked hard to steady the innings for the Redbacks, but when they fell within one run of each other it left Bendigo United 7-72, paving the way for Podosky to produce his career-best knock in his 148th first XI innings.
After his early burst with the ball Yarwood finished with 4-37 for the Dragons, while spinners Liam Bowe (2-25) and skipper Dylan Gibson (2-29) took two wickets apiece. Gibson also claimed four catches.
A four-wicket blitz from Strathfieldsaye's Chathura Damith has given the Jets plenty of momentum to take into day two against Kangaroo Flat next week.
After the Jets were bowled out for 173 at Dower Park Kangaroo Flat went to stumps at 4-60.
Star all-rounder Damith has taken all four wickets, removing Daniel Barber (3), Chris Barber (9), Matt Dwyer (23) and Roos' captain Jake Klemm (9).
One of the top fancies for this season's Cricketer of the Year, Damith ended the day with 4-28 off 10 overs, with Dylan Klemm (10 n.o.) and Campbell Smith (2 n.o.) to resume the chase for the Roos, who need a further 114 runs on day two.
Earlier after winning the toss and batting, the Jets lost their last six wickets for just 24 runs to fall from 4-149 in the 50th over to all out for 173 in the 63rd.
The much vaunted Roos' pace attack included Brent Hamblin (2-25), Luke Stagg (2-26) fresh off his first Melbourne Country Week carnival and Adam Burns (2-32) all taking two wickets, as did leg-spinner Chris Barber (2-10).
It was the Sri Lankan pair of opener Savith Priyan (43) and Damith (38) who led the way with the bat for the Jets.
Coming off rare back-to-back losses, Strathdale-Maristians posted 268 against Bendigo at Bell Oval.
The Goers certainly tossed up plenty of variety at the Suns, with nine bowlers used.
Two of the Suns' Melbourne Country Week representatives both made half-centuries, with skipper Grant Waldron top-scoring with 84, while Matt Wilkinson's 56 was his highest score of the season.
Following Wilkinson's innings the Suns now have nine players who have scored a half-century this season.
The classy Waldron began his innings with the Suns 1-25 in the eighth over and batted through until he was the sixth wicket to fall with the score on 185 in the 65th.
Waldron's 84 came off 165 balls with five boundaries and two sixes, while Wilkinson faced 93 balls in making his 56.
Among the nine bowlers used by the Goers were the trio of Bailey Goodwin (3-25), skipper James Ryan (3-73) and the pacy Kynan Gard (2-27), who were all multiple wicket-takers.
Eaglehawk compiled 223 against Huntly North - a far better showing than its first innings last week when it was bowled out for 48 by Bendigo United.
The Hawks had a spread of contributors with 10 of their 11 batsmen scoring in double figures led by opener Xavier Grant (33).
The innings also included a last-wicket partnership of 39 between skipper Aaron Monro (26) and Fletcher Good (11 n.o.) that pushed the score from 9-184 to 223.
The spin duo of Sandun Ranathunga (3-44), who sent down a marathon 34 overs, and Kyen Burrill-Grinton (3-50) took three wickets each as the Power continue to pursue their first win.
