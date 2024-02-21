Andrew Chalkley blasts record breaking century against Jets

Strathdale-Maristians opening batsman Andrew Chalkley has belted a BDCA Twenty20 record score at Canterbury Park on Wednesday night.
The Suns marquee player thrashed the Strathfieldsaye attack all over the park in a ridiculous knock of 147 not out of 66 deliveries.
It breaks the benchmark set by White Hills gun Brayden Stepien in the 2017-18 season, where he hit 136 of 59 balls.
It is also Chalkley's third century in the T20 format for the Suns, having previously made 112 not out against Bendigo in 2015-16 and 130 not out versus Bendigo United in 2017-18.
His unbeaten knock allowed the Suns to post a mammoth total of 4-245, which was more than enough and ensured a grand final date with Golden Square at the same venue (Canterbury Park) next Wednesday night.
The knock was made all the more remarkable considering that Chalkley had to rebuild from the get-go as opening partner Sam Johnston departed for a golden duck, and first drop Jack Neylon fell four balls later, having also not troubled the scorers.
In-form Jets star Chathura Damith claimed both breakthroughs and finished with figures of 2-26 of 4.0.
Skipper for the night, Daniel Clohesy (59 of 42 balls) partnered with Chalkley to combine for a 142-run third wicket stand.
Clohesy and James Barri (24) had the best seat in the house to watch Chalkley blast ten boundaries and a dozen maximums.
In reply, the Jets posed little threat as six of their top seven fell for scores of six or less to, at one stage, be struggling at 6-36.
Skipper Ben Devanny (49 not out) provided some resistance and guaranteed his side batted out the overs, but it wasn't enough as the reigning premiers suffered a massive 144-run defeat.
Opening bowler Jack Pysing was superb, tearing through the Jet's top order, including Damith (6), to claim figures of 3-13 of 4.0.
Johnston (2-12 off 2.0) and James Vlaeminck (2-11 off 3.0) also snared multiple wickets.
Wicket-keeper Matthew Wilkinson had a good night behind the stumps, taking two catches - both of Pysing's bowling - and a stumping.
Chalkley's ton was the third T20 century of the 2023-24 season after Stepien and Golden Square's Christopher Thewlis both raised the bat in the opening round back in November.
Stepien and Chalkley - who have three each - are the only players with multiple BDCA T20 centuries.
The Sun's total of 4-245 was also the second-highest T20 score by a team in BDCA history, just falling short of White Hills' 4-252 against Huntly North earlier in the season.
