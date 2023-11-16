Bendigo Advertiser
Friday, 17 November 2023
BDCA Twenty20 tons a rarity, but that's now two in seven days

Luke West
By Luke West
November 16 2023 - 2:49pm
Golden Square's Chris Thewlis made 105 against Bendigo at the QEO on Wednesday night. Picture by Darren Howe
BENDIGO left-hander Michael Hill was the first to do it in December of 2011 and now after the explosive innings of Golden Square's Chris Thewlis on Wednesday night the BDCA's list of Twenty20 centuries has grown to a dozen.

