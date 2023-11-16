BDCA Twenty20 tons a rarity, but that's now two in seven days

BENDIGO left-hander Michael Hill was the first to do it in December of 2011 and now after the explosive innings of Golden Square's Chris Thewlis on Wednesday night the BDCA's list of Twenty20 centuries has grown to a dozen.
Centuries have been a rarity in the BDCA's Twenty20 competition.
Since the Twenty20 competition hit off in 2008-09 there have been 4899 innings by batsmen.
On average, it has been a century scored every 408 innings, but already this season in the opening round of the tournament there have been two tons blasted.
Opening batsman Thewlis well and truly lived up to his Golden Square marquee player status at the QEO on Wednesday night in a 43-ball blitz as he pummeled 105 with 13 boundaries and seven sixes against Bendigo.
Thewlis' onslaught came a week after another opening batsman, White Hills' Brayden Stepien, hit off the tournament with a swashbuckling ton (101) that paved the way for the Demons to set a new BDCA T20 record score.
Stepien's 101 - his ton came off just 36 balls - came in the Demons' mammoth 4-252 against Huntly North, which surpassed the BDCA's previous record T20 score of 5-226 by Bendigo against Golden Square.
That previous record score by the Goers links back to Michael Hill blasting the first Twenty20 century back in 2011.
Left-hander Hill's century that Tuesday night at Atkins Street came off just 44 balls as he went on to make 119 in what was an 83-run win for the Goers against Square.
Hill's 119 ranks No.3 on the list of BDCA Twenty20 highest scores.
Remarkably, the only two scores higher than Hill's 119 were both made on the same night back on December 12, 2017.
Stepien set the benchmark score for White Hills that night with a brilliant 136 off 59 balls against Eaglehawk at Scott Street.
At one stage Stepien went from 18 to 100 in just 24 balls, while on the same night Andrew Chalkley smacked 130 n.o. off 67 balls for Strathdale-Maristians against Bendigo United at Bell Oval.
Stepien and Chalkley with two each are the only players with multiple BDCA Twenty20 centuries.
136 - Brayden Stepien
White Hills v Eaglehawk, 2017-18.
130* - Andrew Chalkley
Strathdale v Bendigo United, 2017-18.
119 - Michael Hill
Bendigo v Golden Square, 2011-12.
118* - Zane Keighran
Bendigo United v Eaglehawk, 2022-23.
117 - Ben Gunn
Strathfieldsaye v White Hills, 2012-13.
112* - Andrew Chalkley
Strathdale v Bendigo, 2015-16.
109 - Nicholas Ross
Bendigo United v Huntly North, 2017-18
105 - James Vlaeminck
Strathdale v Bendigo United, 2018-19.
105 - Chris Thewlis
Golden Square v Bendigo, 2023-24.
104 - Andrew Smith
Eaglehawk v Sandhurst, 2015-16.
101 - Brayden Stepien
White Hills v Huntly North, 2023-24.
100 - Tom Smyth
Bendigo United v Strathfieldsaye, 2016-17.
