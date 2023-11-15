Chris Thewlis belts brilliant century in Bendigo T20 cricket league

Golden Square marquee player Chris Thewlis put on a heavy hitting display in the Bulldogs' opening round win of Bendigo cricket's Twenty20 competition.
Thewlis belted seven sixes and 13 fours on his way to 105 off just 43 balls against Bendigo at the QEO.
The onslaught started with a towering pull shot for six into the Bendigo Aquatic Centre off the second ball of the match from Nathan Fitzpatrick and he reached his century with consecutive sixes in just the 13th over of the match.
Thewlis' hitting prowess made cricket headlines nationally two years ago when he made a remarkable 237 off just 72 balls for Camberwell Magpies second XI in Victorian Premier Cricket.
The young Bendigo attack bore the brunt of his power as the Bulldogs surged to 6-218 off their 20 overs - a club record for T20 cricket.
Kayle Thompson (33 off 22), Jayden Templeton (25 off 16) and Josh Simpson (22 off 19) chipped in with valuable contributions for the BUlldogs.
Kyle Humphrys (2-11) was the only multiple wicket-taker for Bendigo.
The Goers' run chase never gathered any momentum.
They slumped to 8-74 before number nine Scott Dole (40 off 34) and number 10 Lachie Nicholson (19 not out) added 58 for the ninth wicket to add some sort of respectability to the scorecard.
The Goers finished 9-132 off 20 overs, with left-arm spinner Liam Smith (3-22) and opening bowlers Scott Trollope (2-20) and Dylan Robinson (2-29) in good form with the ball.
In the other round one clash on Wednesday night, a classy knock from Matt Wilkinson led Strathdale-Maristians to a 20-run win over Eaglehawk at Canterbury Park.
After winning the toss and batting, the Suns were in all sorts of trouble at 3-22.
However, Wilkinson didn't panic and batted with great maturity.
He compiled an unbeaten 72 from 55 balls, including 10 fours and one six, and was the mainstay in crucial partnerships with James Vlaeminck (25 off 22), Brodie Reaper (16 off 14) and Sam Johnston (17 off eight).
From a precarious position, the Suns finished 6-165 off their 20 overs.
Josh Williams (2-38) and Nick Farley (1-11) were the best with the ball for the Borough.
In reply, Eaglehawk posted 7-145, with Josh Williams completing an impressive all-round game with 74 off 52 balls.
The Hawks fell victim to the Suns' spin quartet.
James Barri (3-25), James Vlaeminck (1-22), Charles Ryan (1-18) and Cam Taylor (0-20) reeled in the Borough middle-order.
Round two of the competition hits-off next week. On Wednesday night, Kangaroo Flat tackles Huntly North, while on Thursday night Strathdale-Maristians play Bendigo United.
Both matches are at the QEO.
