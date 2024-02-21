Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Merino breeders set to flock to renowned Loddon Valley field day event

DC
By David Chapman
February 21 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Loddon Valley Stud Merinos group president Kevin Hynam is expecting a lot of interest at this year's field day.
Loddon Valley Stud Merinos group president Kevin Hynam is expecting a lot of interest at this year's field day.

Merino and Poll Merino sheep breeders from across northern and central Victoria and southern NSW are set to converge on Serpentine for the annual Loddon Valley Stud Merinos Field Day on Friday, March 1.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.