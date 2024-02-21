Merino breeders set to flock to renowned Loddon Valley field day event

Merino and Poll Merino sheep breeders from across northern and central Victoria and southern NSW are set to converge on Serpentine for the annual Loddon Valley Stud Merinos Field Day on Friday, March 1.
Now in its 43rd year, the long-running event gives stud breeders in the region the opportunity to showcase their sheep genetics and promote upcoming spring sales, according to Loddon Valley Stud Merinos group president Kevin Hynam.
"The breeders in our group continue to focus on improving all the traits required to breed a sound and profitable Merino," he said.
"The wet summer has highlighted the need for Merino sheep to be structurally sound and growing high quality wool that can withstand a range of weather conditions."
This year's field day will feature 11 studs in a central display at the Serpentine Recreational Reserve, including Bennmann Poll Merino, East Loddon, Eildon Springs, Forest Springs, Hynam Poll, Kerrilyn, Koole Vale, Longdale Park, Tamaleuca, Wattlebank and Woodpark Poll.
Four studs; Kamarooka Park, Kedleston Park, Terrick West and Willera, will host on-property displays.
Breeders will have a range of sheep on show including 2023-drop ram lambs for sale in the spring, stud ewes and stud sires.
"Visitors can expect to see sheep suited to a range of breeding objectives and environments from finer micron wool right through to all-purpose wool and carcase sheep," Mr Hynam said.
"Having a field day at this time of year also means most of the sheep on display will be more realistically presented and similar to what commercial producers would have in their paddock."
He said many of the participating studs are using Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBVs) to lift performance and have also embraced new technologies such as genomic testing.
Running for the second year is the pen of three paddock run Merino ewe lambs memorial competition which attracted plenty of interest at last year's field day.
The competition was established to acknowledge the efforts of past Loddon Valley group members, with this year's event named in honour of Ian Bennett from the Akeringa stud.
Last year's inaugural competition was held in memory of Ninuenook stud principal Doug Todd and won by Willera Merinos.
"The competition created a lot of interest last year, commercial producers were very keen to inspect the ewes," Mr Hynam said.
"It will be a pleasure to have Mr Bennett's son Leigh and his grandson Steven judging the ewe lamb competition."
The popular pen of three 2023-drop ram lambs competition will also be run, and is sponsored by Paton Livestock Equipment.
Judged by young stud breeders, Daniel Rogers from Mt Yulong, Telangatuk East, and Will Miller from the Glenpaen stud, Brimpaen, each participating stud is able to enter on the day.
"The pen of three ram lambs is judged on conformation, growth for age, evenness of type and wool quality," Mr Hynam said.
"People attending the field day are also able to enter to guess the winner of the ram lamb competition and go in the draw to win a Paton 500 kilogram capacity feeder."
Mr Hynam said the field day will also feature a new fleece competition run by Michell Wool, while an extensive range of animal health, stock handling and sheep and wool industry trade exhibitors will be on display.
