To acknowledge the efforts of past stud breeders involved with the Loddon Valley Stud Merino Field Day, a new competition will be held as part of the long-running event on February 24.
According to Loddon Valley Stud Merinos group president Kevin Hynam, who runs Hynam Poll Merinos at Longwood, the inaugural pen of three, paddock run, Merino ewe lambs competition will provide another drawcard to the field day.
"The competition has been established in memory of past group members with this year's competition named in honour of Ninuenook stud principal Doug Todd, who passed away in 2022," Mr Hynam said.
"It will also be a pleasure to have Doug's wife, Elizabeth, and his daughter Louise Hanmer, judging the ewe lamb competition."
Now in its 42nd year, the field day gives stud breeders from across northern and central Victoria and southern NSW the opportunity to showcase their sheep genetics and promote their spring ram sales.
After the success of the 2022 event which attracted hundreds of visitors, Mr Hynam expects strong interest in the field day.
"Visitors to the field day can expect to see sheep suited to a range of breeding objectives and environments," he said.
"With last year being such a challenging year due to the amount of rain, it has highlighted the need for sheep with a good constitution, sound feet and high quality, white wool that can withstand a range of weather conditions."
He said many of the participating studs are also using Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBVs) to lift performance and have also embraced new technologies such as genomic testing.
This year's field day will feature 11 studs in a central display at the Serpentine Recreational Reserve, including Bennmann Poll Merino, East Loddon, Eildon Springs, Forest Springs, Hynam Poll, Kerrilyn and Kerrilyn Poll, Koole Vale, Longdale Park, Tamaleuca, Wattlebank and Woodpark Poll.
A further four studs; Kamarooka Park, Kedleston Park, Terrick West and Willera will host on-property displays.
Mr Hynam said stud breeders will have a range of sheep on show including 2022-drop ram lambs for sale in the spring, stud ewes, stud sires and both unhoused and shed-prepared rams which may be for sale.
"That's the beauty of a field day at this time of the year as sheep are presented realistically and more in line with what commercial producers have got at home," he said.
"This gives them the opportunity to benchmark their flocks against the studs."
The popular pen of three 2022-drop ram lambs competition will also be run, with new sponsor Paton Livestock Equipment on board.
Judged by well-known Merino breeders, Phil Toland, Violet Town, and Murray McKenzie, Kilfeera Park, Lurg, each participating stud is able to enter on the day.
"The pen of three ram lambs is judged on conformation, growth for age, evenness of type and wool quality," Mr Hynam said.
"People attending the field day are also able to guess the winner of the ram lamb competition and go in the draw to win a Paton feeder."
The field day will also feature a range of sheep and wool industry trade exhibitors while MLA and the Loddon Valley Best Wool Best Lamb group will host an information session on reproduction and lamb survival from 8.30am to 10am at the Serpentine Recreational Reserve.
