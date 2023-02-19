Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

New competition launched as part of Loddon Valley Stud Merino Field Day

By Kylie Nicholls
February 19 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Loddon Valley Stud Merinos group president Kevin Hynam expects plenty of interest in the stud sheep on display as part of this year's field day on February 24.

To acknowledge the efforts of past stud breeders involved with the Loddon Valley Stud Merino Field Day, a new competition will be held as part of the long-running event on February 24.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.